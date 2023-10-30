The Cover Uncovered: The tale of Telemachus, the cat photographed for the Carole King album ‘Tapestry’









Much like other iconic albums of 1971, the second solo LP from Carole King, Tapestry, has a timeless quality that makes it feel infinite. Upon its release, the record held the top position on the charts for an incredible 15 consecutive weeks, a feat that appears nearly unimaginable today. As intriguing as the songwriting brilliance found within, the cat featured on the album’s cover also draws you in. While the adorable furry friend may appear to be the result of a random snapshot, the story of how this cat, named Telemachus, unexpectedly rose to stardom during the photoshoot is a fascinating narrative.

For those familiar with the Broadway production Beautiful, it’s clear that King’s life took a completely different trajectory before the release of Tapestry. Previously residing on the East Coast, she was married to fellow songwriter Gerry Goffin, raising children, and simultaneously creating and recording demos as part of the Brill Building song factory. However, following her separation from Goffin and her relocation to California in 1968, King underwent a transformative period in her life, and her musical style evolved towards a more Laurel Canyon aesthetic, departing from the Times Square sound.

Tapestry subtly conveyed this transition, notably through its rendition of ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’, which served as a link to King’s past, with its stripped-down arrangement that hinted at a more mature and less mainstream sound. Tapestry also coincided with the rise of the women’s rights movement: later that same year, Helen Reddy’s ‘I Am Woman’ would establish itself as a prominent and unequivocal feminist pop anthem. Additionally, 1971 marked the debut release of not only Joni Mitchell’s Blue but also Carly Simon’s self-titled album.

Tapestry, starting with its cover featuring King in her Los Angeles home, clad in a grey sweater, depicted King appearing alone but radiating self-assurance, comfort, and self-assuredness. The stylish hairdos and dresses from her 1960s photographs were now vestiges of a bygone era, representing another chapter in her life.

The full story behind the cat sitting beside her is revealed in an old obituary of famed rock photographer Jim McCrary featured in the Los Angeles Times. Written by Valerie J. Nelson on May 6th, 2012, the piece kicks off with the story behind McCrary’s sessions for the Tapestry cover, along with the significance of Telemachus’ involvement.

“Photographer Jim McCrary was on the verge of shooting one of his most famous images when he stopped to ask singer Carole King if the cat sleeping across the room could be part of the tableau,” Nelson wrote. “He remembered the results of a Kodak survey that found ‘after children, the most popular thing people photographed was their own cats,’ he later said. ‘I saw a cat, and I wanted to get something good.’“

He continued: “When King assured him that her pet was docile, he carried the tabby and its pillow to the window ledge and into the frame. By the third click of his camera, the cat had slipped away but McCrary had what he needed: a picture of both the barefoot songstress and her whiskered feline that became the cover of King’s landmark 1971 Tapestry album.”

Even though Telemachus became an iconic part of the album’s cover, the music itself needn’t try hard to gain popularity. Tapestry seamlessly integrated into the burgeoning singer-songwriter movement that was gaining prominence within the pop music landscape. The album featured appearances by Mitchell and James Taylor, who were romantically involved at the time. On tracks like ‘You’ve Got a Friend’, and the heartfelt ‘Home Again’, King demonstrated her capacity for contemplative and introspective songwriting, aligning her with her contemporaries in the genre.

In 2014, King shared a tweet which included a picture of Telemachus as a kitten. In a heartfelt post, she included the caption: “Perhaps the most famous tabby cat on earth. Telemachus as a kitten.“ It’s true what they say: you can always count on cats to heighten intrigue. However, little did Telemachus realise that he would unexpectedly become the star of an album destined to be one of the most profound and beloved contributions to the history of music.