The conversation that made Joni Mitchell quit music









Joni Mitchell has had a lengthy love affair with music. She spent the late 1960s and the majority of the 1970s occupying the folk circuit, pairing vulnerable lyrics with soft strummed soundscapes. By the end of the decade, she had pivoted to the world of jazz, collaborating with the likes of Charles Mingus and Herbie Hancock. She even tried her hand at electronic music.

But with the new century’s dawn, Mitchell’s disdain for the industry surrounding her began to overpower her love for songwriting. As the music business began to prioritise aesthetics over sound and commerciality over art, the folk legend took her leave and announced that her 2002 record, Travelogue, would be her last.

Mitchell’s decision to quit was a result of the superficiality of the modern music industry, which was once distilled down to her in a conversation with an executive. In the album notes for her Artist’s Choice – Music That Matters to Her compilation, the ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ singer stated, “By the end of the 20th century, it seemed to me that the muse had gone out of music and all that was left was the ‘ic’.”

For labels and music industry professionals, artists who prioritised creativity and innovation had taken a backseat to those who were commercially viable and easier to control. As a result, Mitchell suggested: “Nothing sounded genuine or original. Truth and beauty were passé. Shock was the reigning value and schlock was rating raves in Rolling Stones.”

Mitchell even recalls hearing a record label boss on the radio openly announcing, “We are no longer looking for talent. We’re looking for a ‘look’ and a willingness to cooperate!” The situation seemed increasingly dire, but one conversation with an executive seemed to put the final nail in the coffin for Mitchell.

As a “prelude” to rejecting her, then, last album, an executive told Mitchell, “We’re selling cars now. We’ve got fast cars and cute cars…” This insulting comparison seems to sum up everything Mitchell disliked about the industry. As a result, she quit music: “I got the picture. I quit the business.” The changing workings of the industry had pushed out one of its most important and influential figures.

For five years following the release of Travelogue, Mitchell stayed true to her word and did not put out a new album. It was only in 2007, with the release of Shine, that she returned to music. Over 15 years later, it remains her final full-length studio offering.