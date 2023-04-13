‘The Conjuring’ to be adapted into new series









It has been revealed that Max, the new streaming platform born from the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger, will develop a television series based on James Wan’s popular horror movies. The forthcoming series will be set in the same universe as Wan’s The Conjuring movie franchise, of which there have been three instalments so far.

The exciting project was announced by Warner Bros Discovery, who announced that Wan’s Atomic Monster production company would work on the series in partnership with Peter Safran’s The Safran Company and Warner Bros Television to produce the thriller. Wan and Safran will also executive produce.

To date, there have been three Conjuring movies: 2013’s The Conjuring, 2016’s The Conjuring 2 and 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. However, the Conjuring universe is also home to 2018’s The Nun and three Annabelle movies. The Nun 2 is slated for release on September 8th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros has announced a host of reboots for Max, including a new Games of Thrones prequel, another Harry Potter series, a Big Bang Theory spinoff, and a Gremlins animated series. Additionally, trailers and adverts have arrived for The Penguin, The Regime, The Sympathizer, and True Detective.