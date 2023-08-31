The conflict that inspired The Clash to write ‘White Riot’









It was supposed to be a calm day out. Joe Strummer and Paul Cimonon of The Clash were enjoying the Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture held in west London, along with their manager, Bernie Rhodes. But on August 30th, 1976, predominantly white police officers came into conflict with the primarily Afro-Caribbean attendees, resulting in a riot and the widespread hospitalisations of both officers and the general public.

Strummer viewed the riots as proof that Black English youth were unafraid to express their displeasure with the system. To him, poor white youth were comparatively soft when it came to putting themselves in the crossfire for political change. Strummer was so galvanised that he began devising what would become The Clash’s debut single, ‘White Riot’.

“The only thing we’re saying about the blacks is that they’ve got their problems and they’re prepared to deal with them,” Strummer told NME after the single’s release. “But white men, they just ain’t prepared to deal with them – everything’s too cozy. They’ve got stereos, drugs, hi-fis, cars. The poor blacks and the poor whites are in the same boat.”

The Clash first played ‘White Riot’ at the 100 Club Punk Special on September 20th, 1976. The actual single release wouldn’t come out until March of 1977, by which time recording for The Clash’s self-titled debut had already been completed. Songs like ‘London’s Burning’ and ‘Career Opportunities, and the band’s cover of Junior Murvin’s ‘Police & Thieves’ all built on the foundation established by ‘White Riot’.

Not unlike most punk acts, The Clash found it difficult to get radio play for ‘White Riot’. While not officially banned by the BBC, ‘White Riot’ struggled to find any sympathetic ears at the major stations that controlled most of England’s airwaves at the time. Pirate radio had entered a fallow period, so The Clash had to take their aggressive ideas straight to the people.

“The only person who played ‘White Riot’ on the radio was John Peel – and he’s gone on holiday,” Strummer told Caroline Coon, who also took the photograph that appeared on the single’s cover. “You play our record against any of the other stuff and it just knocks spots off them left, right and centre. They must be cunts for not playing it.”

