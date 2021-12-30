Melbourne: Exploring the communal experience with Populus, Australia









The last couple of years have subjected us to some of the most difficult times in recent history, forcing society to exist in isolated states while constantly having to deal with the fears and anxieties imposed by the pandemic. The famous Melbourne-based interior design studio Biasol, meanwhile, has been working on a new café to bring people together again during these unprecedented times.

Located in the City of Casey near Melbourne, Populus is trying to reshape the experience of dining out into one that focuses on the community. Unlike some of the other eateries in the Eastern suburbs of Melbourne, Populus has tried to let its design speak for itself and contribute to the creation of a dining experience that is unique.

“Where the previous venues – Hutch & Co and Little Hugh – had a simple material and colour palette, we felt Populus needed a richer, more mature palette,” the designers explained. “We contrasted rose and blush hues against terrazzo and charcoal-stained timber to create a sophisticated design that is fresh and welcoming for the community.”

Featuring a bar, an open kitchen and banquette seating, Populus is trying to encourage interactions between the customers in order to put an emphasis on their focus on inclusivity and community. The presence of communal tables urges customers to talk to each other and learn more about the community while the open kitchen facilitates conversations between the chefs and the diners.

The first of its kind in Berwick, Populus is named after the famous trees that are loved by members of the community. “We named the venue after the much-loved Populus trees that stand tall along Berwick’s High Street,” the studio added. “The name also reflects the popularity of the café, being repeatedly frequented by popular demand.”

Take a glimpse inside, below.

All images are provided to Far Out Magazine via Heidi Biasol, see more of their work here.