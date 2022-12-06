The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour dies at 65









Hamish Kilgour, who co-founded The Clean with his brother, David Kilgour, has passed away at the age of 65. The drumming multi-instrumentalist and songwriter was declared missing on November 27th.

Merge Records announced the news in a statement reading: “With very heavy hearts, we can confirm that Hamish Kilgour has passed away in his home country of New Zealand.”

The statement continued: “As a founding member of the Clean, with his brother, David, and Robert Scott, Hamish produced one of the most important and timeless bodies of work in rock music. As a drummer, Hamish had a propulsive, instantly recognisable style and an understated power; he was a joy to watch play.”

Adding: “Hamish was one of the most colourful and creative musicians we have been lucky to work with, both as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter with the group he started with Lisa Siegel, the Mad Scene, and, of course, with the Clean. Hamish was also an accomplished visual artist, and his fantastical drawings adorn many record sleeves.”

Before concluding: “We feel lucky to have known him. Our thoughts are with his family and his fellow members of the New Zealand music community. Safe travels, Hamish.”

Since the formation of The Clean in 1978, Hamish Kilgour helped to craft indie hits like ‘Anything Could Happen’, ‘Point That Thing Somewhere Else’ and ‘Flowers’. Their career began with ‘Taly Ho!’, which was released on New Zealand’s pioneering indie label Flying Nun.

Thereafter, the band parted ways in 1982 before reuniting several times over the years with pockets of individual pursuits in between. All of which were bound by his spiritual view that music “was a living thing”.

As of yet, no official cause of death or reason for his disappearance has been cited.

