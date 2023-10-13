The classic track Mitski calls the “perfect pop song”









For over a decade now, Mitski has been delivering devastating indie rock albums that have consistently proven her songwriting prowess. From the minimalistic Lush, which she self-released in 2012, to her most recent offering, the gorgeous The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, Mitski has secured her position as one of the most adept songwriters in modern music.

Though much of her catalogue exists within folk-inspired, indie rock spheres, Mitski has occasionally dipped her toes into the world of pop. Her 2018 hit ‘Nobody’ demonstrated her pop sensibilities with relentless repetition and an undeniably catchy chorus. In 2022, she delved head-first into synth-pop on Laurel Hell, becoming her highest-charting record.

Amidst her folk-infused guitars and melancholic lyrics, there is an underlying penchant for pop. The singer-songwriter has also shared her love for the genre in interviews throughout her career, noting how she grew up on a mix of American pop and classical, but there is one pop song she ranks above the rest.

Speaking with Radio Milwaukee about the one song she couldn’t stop listening to, Mitski picked out The Cars’ 1978 track, ‘Just What I Needed’. The track was inspired by the Ohio Express and the Velvet Underground and originally featured on their self-titled debut album. It’s the ultimate new wave era pop hit with powerful guitars and romanticised lyrics. According to Mitski, the track is a “perfect pop song”.

“As a songwriter myself,” she enthused, “I listen to it often thinking oh my gosh this just checks all the little check boxes, you know?” The ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ singer was particularly enthusiastic about one seemingly incoherent line in particular.

In the song’s second verse, bassist Benjamin Orr sings, “I don’t mind you hanging out, and talking in your sleep, it doesn’t matter where you’ve been, as long as it was deep, yeah.” Presumably, the final line is intended to lead on from the sleep-talking imagery. Though it seems convoluted, Mitski names it as one of her favourite lyrics, not just from the song but of all time.

“So my favourite lyric in that song and in general is ‘I don’t care about where you’ve been as long as it was deep.’ And that was just like such a good lyric,” she stated. Accepting the apparent nonsensical nature of the lyric, she explained, “I’m sure whats-his-face the writer wasn’t thinking too deeply about it. He was just like ‘what ends with –eep? Oh… deep.’ But, I think that’s such a good line.”

Revisit ‘Just What I Needed’ by The Cars, the song Mitski calls the “perfect pop song”, below.