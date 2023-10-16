The classic movie Tom Hanks wishes he had worked on









There are few actors in the world who can boast a filmography that’s quite as good as the American actor Tom Hanks. Collaborating with such filmmakers as Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Wes Anderson and Robert Zemeckis throughout his time at the very top of the industry, Hanks has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved names, claiming two Oscars for his contributions to the art form.

First taking to the industry in 1980 with the release of the horror movie He Knows You’re Alone, Hanks quickly climbed the industry ranks, featuring in such classic movies as Big, The Burbs and Turner & Hooch by the end of the decade. By the time the 1990s came, Hanks was ready to take the era by storm, appearing in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, for which he’d win back-to-back ‘Best Leading Actor’ awards.

Ever since, Hanks has become a favourite of the industry, known for his personable manner and quirky passions. A fond lover of typewriters, Hanks has gained popularity for his peculiarities and can often be seen photo-bombing wedding photos when he’s not walking the streets of LA or appearing as the voice of Woody in the beloved Toy Story animated franchise.

Yet, despite having starred in countless classic movies, Hanks admits that he would have loved to have worked on one particular great of cinema history.

Speaking in an AMA on Reddit, Hanks was asked, “What classic movie would you have loved to have worked on?” and his response provided the fan with a direct answer: “2001: A Space Odyssey”.

Helmed by the great Stanley Kubrick, 2001 is often considered to be the greatest movie in the director’s filmography. Adapted from the book of the same name by Arthur C. Clarke, the film tells the story of the discovery of a mysterious artefact buried beneath the surface of the moon that leads a group of astronauts to venture into the depths of space and the surface of Jupiter.

Often calling the film his favourite, on a separate occasion, Hanks stated: “I still watch it a couple of times a year…I could walk you through 2001 A Space Odyssey and not stop talking once during the entire film so I don’t know if you want to have that experience?”.

Take a look at the trailer for the movie below, which won only one Oscar for ‘Best Effects, Special Visual Effects’, despite being also nominated for ‘Best Director’.