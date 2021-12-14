The classic crime drama David Bowie loved so much he convinced Sofia Coppola to watch









David Bowie’s artistic arsenal dipped into a wide range of inspiration sources throughout his life. From the mainstream to various esoteric worlds, he searched high and low for something that would rouse his artistic brain into gear, and what’s more, he was always quick to share the fruits of his labour with others.

In fact, Sofia Coppola has revealed that Bowie informed her that he had unearthed the perfect show for her to enjoy and possibly draw some ideas from. The series in question was the Italian crime drama Gomorrah.

The show started in 2014 and is set to conclude its fifth and final season later this week in Italy. The official synopsis for the show reads: “Ciro disregards tradition in his attempt to become the next boss of his crime syndicate. The internal power struggle puts him and his entire family’s life at risk.”

Star of the show, Salvatore Esposito, told NME that Bowie was a huge fan of the show. Adding that he even gifted Coppola with the DVD boxset of the Italian series.

He isn’t the only high-profile fan either; as Esposito continued: “I’m a massive Bowie fan, of course. It’s great because Ricky Gervais is a big fan of the show as well. He came on set when we were shooting in London.”

Sofia Coppola took her love of the show a step further and even contacted the producers. “Sofia Coppola told our producers that she has the DVDs of Gomorrah because David Bowie gave it to her,” Esposito stated. “He was a big fan of the series and said she had to watch it.”

Concluding that she said: “Some producers talked to her, and she said: ‘I love the show because of this reason.’” For those curious about what they’ve been missing, season five is set to premiere on Sky Atlantic in the UK on December 18th.