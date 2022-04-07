The Clash announce new special edition of ‘Combat Rock’









Considered one of the finest records of the entire 1980s, The Clash helped to define a new era with the pioneering Combat Rock. Now, to mark its 40th anniversary, the album is set for a special edition release.

The album from May 1982 will now be bolstered with 12 additional tracks including work from ‘The People’s Hall’ and a previously unheard collaboration with Ranking Rover among others.

As NME revealed: “The band’s collaborations with the late Ranking Roger will receive their first ever official release within a separate two-track EP. It finds the legendary frontman of The Beat infusing ‘Red Angel Dragnet’ and ‘Rock The Casbah’ with his own unique style.”

This two-track EP that see’s two of the era’s most defining sounds combine in style (which you can hear below) is set for release on a smart 7” vinyl on May 20th.

Elsewhere, alongside original classics like ‘Rock the Casbah’, ‘Straight to Hell’ and ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ is unique recordings from their time rehearsing at The People’s Hall in London which was recorded on The Rolling Stones’ Mobile Studio.

The special edition is set for release on May 20th. You can find out more and pre-order by clicking here.

Combat Rock / The People’s Hall tracklisting:

‘Combat Rock’ – SIDE A

‘Know Your Rights’

‘Car Jamming’

‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’

‘Rock The Casbah’

‘Red Angel Dragnet’

‘Straight To Hell’

‘Combat Rock’ – SIDE B

‘Overpowered By Funk’

‘Atom Tan’

‘Sean Flynn’

‘Ghetto Defendant’

‘Inoculated City’

‘Death Is A Star’

‘The People’s Hall’ – SIDE A

‘Outside Bonds’

‘Radio Clash’

‘Futura 2000’

‘The People’s Hall’ – SIDE B

‘First Night Back In London’

‘Radio One’ – Mikey Dread

‘He Who Dares Or Is Tired’

‘Long Time Jerk’

‘The Fulham Connection’

‘The People’s Hall’ – SIDE C

‘Midnight To Stevens’

‘Sean Flynn’

‘Idle In Kangaroo Court’

‘Know Your Rights’

