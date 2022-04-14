The childhood home of George Harrison is now an Airbnb









Beatles tourism is a major business all around the world. Although mostly restricted to England, the band’s home country, you can find spots dedicated to the Fab Four across the globe, including at the site of their Indian retreat with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the stage where they performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, and even the rock of Gibraltar where John Lennon and Yoko Ono were officially married. Whether it’s Strawberry Fields in Central Park or Strawberry Field in Liverpool, just about everywhere The Beatles ever stepped foot is now a cultural landmark.

That now includes the childhood home of George Harrison, which was purchased by fan Ken Lambert last November for around £171,000. The property, which Harrison lived in from around 1949 to just as The Beatles were breaking big in 1962, has now been converted into an Airbnb and a “living museum.”

“Walk and stay in George’s bedroom, where he first heard himself and the band on the radio (and) strum a guitar in the same room that George, Paul, and John sat and rehearsed during the early years,” the listing advertises. The bathroom “features original taps from when George lived in the house” and a number of original fixtures are still present from when Harrison lived in the house.

“I think it was a shame that George’s house had no relevance to millions of Beatles fans, but they’re waiting in line to walk into John Lennon’s house. George is my favourite Beatle. I want to respect his legacy,” Lambert told the New York Post. “I’m not a wealthy individual. It’s not like I go around buying up properties. I’m a Beatles fan, yes, but I am a big George Harrison fan specifically.”

If you want to stay in the same house that Harrison did all those years ago, there’s a two-night minimum for renting the space which will cost just around £200. 25 Upton Green in the suburb of Speke, Liverpool is only about six kilometres away from John Lennon’s childhood home of Mendips while Paul McCartney’s childhood home is about six and a half kilometres away.

The entire Beatles Liverpool experience also includes The Cavern Club, a statue that honours manager Brian Epstein, and an immersive exhibit at the Tate Museum, among other notable areas. So why not start that journey by spending a night where The Beatles had some of their earliest rehearsals?