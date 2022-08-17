The Chats have announced a UK tour and released a new video for ‘Out On The Street’









Australian punks, The Chats, have just announced the details of a huge UK and European tour, their most significant to date. Along with this announcement, they have released a new video for ‘Out In The Street’.

The new track is the latest single from their forthcoming album Get Fucked, which is scheduled to be released this coming Friday (August 19th). It follows up on the singles ‘6L GTR’, ‘Struck By Lightning’ and ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’.

In for video for ‘Out In The Street’, the band are out on the road on tour, causing mayhem. This will likely be the flavour of the time when they head out on their tour of the UK and Europe. The shows will start in May next year, featuring a headline show at the Brixton Academy in London.

The Chats are also set to tour Australia next month, following the release of Get Fucked, with shows penned in for Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart and Fremantle. Support will include Aborted Tortoise, The Prize and Mean Jeans.

The Chats will also be performing in an envied support slot of their own when they will play with Guns N’ Roses during their rescheduled tour of Australia later this year. The shows were meant to go ahead in 2021 but were postponed during the Covid pandemic.

Check out the video for ‘Out On The Street’ below.

The Chats are set to play:

MAY 2023

16 – Dublin, Academy

17 – Dublin, Academy

18 – Belfast, Limelight

19 – Manchester, Academy

20 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

21 – Newcastle, NX

22 – Cardiff, Tramshed

23 – Bristol, O2 Academy

24 – Birmingham, Institute

26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – Antwerp, Trix

30 – Paris, Trabendo

31 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

JUNE 2023

4 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

6 – Copenhagen, Loppen

7 – Malmo, Debaser

8 – Stockholm, Plan B

9 – Oslo, John Dee