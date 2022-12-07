'The Cameraman's Revenge': An animated 1912 short about revenge porn









Since Elon Musk recently released internal documents about the Hunter Biden laptop controversy via Twitter, the term “revenge porn” has been thrown around a lot. That’s because some of the tweets violated Twitter’s revenge porn policy, providing access to naked pictures of Hunter Biden that were published without his consent.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term, revenge porn refers to the distribution of sexually explicit material without prior consent from all the individuals involved. Due to the weaponisation of revenge porn as a tool for public humiliation, intimidation, and psychological and sexual abuse, the act is criminalised in many countries around the world.

Due to the rapid development of social media platforms and the relevance of the internet in our daily lives, revenge porn is a serious concern. Still, the formulation of relevant legislation has been painfully slow. Although the rise in revenge porn is definitely linked to online culture, the origin of the phenomenon can be traced further back.

Some activists and historians have pointed to Hustler magazine’s reader-submitted features about naked women in the 1980s as a potential origin point in the pre-internet era. In recent years, revenge porn has been portrayed in numerous ways in several modern TV shows, documentaries and fictional films, but one of the first depictions of the issue happened in 1912!

That’s right, a silent stop-motion animation by Ladislas Starevic titled The Cameraman’s Revenge told the story of a grasshopper cameraman who embarks on a quest for vengeance. After a married beetle steals his girl from him, he decides to film their private sexual acts through the keyhole of their hotel room.

Made with dead insects, Starevic’s film is a startlingly prescient meta-commentary on voyeurism and the voyeuristic impulses associated with the cinematic medium. The keyhole shot is one of the greatest from the silent film era, paving the way for later explorations such as Buster Keaton’s The Cameraman and Michael Powell’s Peeping Tom.

Set in a world of adulterous insects, The Cameraman’s Revenge is an incredible achievement. The grasshopper screens the illegally obtained footage for Mr. Beetle and his wife at the local theatre to exact revenge, urging the guilty man to jump through the cinema screen – symbolising the destabilisation of the medium. While the film was seen as a simple comedy for decades, it poses several complex ethical questions for modern audiences.

Watch the short film below.