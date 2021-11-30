The brief spell that Dee Dee Ramone had with GG Allin









If by any chance you’ve stumbled onto this piece not knowing who GG Allin is, then I would suggest that you take extreme caution when googling him in future. Aside from self-mutilation forming a key tenet of his act, coprophagia (or turd-eating in layman’s terms) was also a common entertainment technique espoused by the barely musical headcase. In short, he was a human shock machine akin to the lovechild of Frankenstein’s Monster and a generator station.

As one of the progenitors of punk, Dee Dee Ramone may well have put a few conservative noses out of joint, but he was nowhere whatever weird scale you would put the frankly illegal late GG Allin on. That being said, When the lyrics of ’53rd and 3rd’ are dissected, it quickly becomes clear that the song is a tragic dirge dressed in rather more glitzy clothing. The song details an unfortunate chapter in Dee Dee’s life when he worked as a sex worker and was always picked last on his particular corner. It is a tragic detail that summons sad connotations of being picked last for football only far, far, worse.

Perhaps it was dark stories like that in the life of Dee Dee that led him into the path of GG Allin, when the iconoclastic forces met in 1991, two years before Allin succumbed to a heroin overdose. It is not entirely clear who the two became associated but it would seem that it was linked to unfortunate substance abuse and Dee Dee joined the band the Murder Junkies without being overly aware of Allin’s despicable behaviours.

Anyone not particularly aware of Allin was always unlikely to last long, thus it is testimony to Dee Dee’s own fortitude or misjudgement depending on how you look at it, that he even lasted one single week, or should I say one mammoth week! However, as it happens, this week was not lost to the sands of time owing to Dee Dee being interviewed as part of Todd Phillips’ documentary, Hated: GG Allin and the Murder Junkies.

During the interview, Dee Dee expresses that he isn’t even aware of the name of the band he recently joined. Whilst remarkably un-PC rehearsal footage is widely available online, Dee Dee never in fact played with the band at a live show, correctly identifying that if a mere rehearsal is this manic then what sort of hellscape does this guy have planned for an audience.

Thus, Dee Dee promptly fled from the Murder Junkies, and they didn’t waste much time looking for him. The former Ramones man went on to form Dee Dee Ramone and the Chinese Dragons but once again they were short-lived as Dee Dee struggled to deal with personal problems following the separation from his wife Vera Boldis, in what was, clearly, a very tempestuous time in his wild life.