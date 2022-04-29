The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe recovers most of his stolen gear









Earlier this month, The Brian Jonestown Massacre frontman Anton Newcombe reported that over $50,000 worth of the group’s gear had been stolen whilst on tour in Portland, Oregon.

Following the overnight theft, Newcombe took to Twitter to detail the stolen items and call upon his fans to share the news and ensure that the items were made unsellable. Newcombe shared images of the multiple guitars and toolkits, stating: “I honestly believe that together, all of us gearheads can make these very hard to sell”.

The stolen items included:

Fender Jazz bass

Harmony Sovereign 6-string acoustic with Dean Markley

Gibson ES 12-string

Vox Ultrasonic 12-string guitar

Vox Starstreamer 1-string guitar

Eko 6-string acoustic with a built-in pickup

One guitar tech tool kit

The equipment is said to have been taken from the trailer on the band’s tour bus, which was parked by the Downtown Portland Convention Centre. Crew members discovered the missing gear at approximately 4am following the band’s show in Seattle on the previous night.

Newcombe offered rewards to any member of the public that could give any help in the efforts to recover the stolen equipment and addressed the thieves: “To the mother fuckers that stole my shit that I feed my family with: it will be my hand that greets you when you die.”

In an uplifting new development, the iconic frontman took to Twitter to report that the Portland Police Department had recovered most of the valuable items.

The statement from the Police Department read: “During the abatement, officers recovered five of six stolen guitars and other equipment taken in an April 18th, 2022 theft from The Brian Jonestown Massacre band that was touring in Portland. These guitars are reportedly from the 1960s and have enormous sentimental value, and are not easily replaceable, according to members of the band. Additionally, officers located and recovered a stolen Subaru, suspected Fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia, damaged car parts, including a catalytic converter, and other brand-new property suspected of being associated with thefts or burglaries.”

The statement continued: “This remains an ongoing investigation as the team attempts to identify the rightful property owners and potential suspects. During the clean-up, officers encountered a large litter of 3-week-old puppies with the owner. They were being well cared for and the owner had a plan to take them to another location.”

In a tweet last night (April 28th), Newcombe took the time to thank Portland Police Department for their efforts in relocating his valuable property: “Portland Police I want to thank you for your service and the excellent detective work in locating most of our guitars. I also want to thank every single person that reached out or spread the word about the robbery – thank you all #musicwins”

@PortlandPolice I want to thank you for your service and the excellent detective work in locating most of our guitars. I also want to thank every single person that reached out or spread the word about the robbery – thank you all ❤️ #musicwins — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) April 28, 2022