The Boy and the Heron: latest trailer and release details revealed for new Studio Ghibli movie









The latest trailer and release details have been revealed for the new, long-awaited Studio Ghibli movie, The Boy and the Heron.

The film is Hayao Miyazaki’s first effort since 2013’s The Wind Rises. It is a semi-autobiographical journey through Miyazaki’s early experiences. However, this is mixed with an element of fantasy that brings colour to the anime world created.

The film comes with the official synopsis: “A young boy named Mahito, yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning.”

Although the film was released in Japan on July 14th, details and marketing for the release in the rest of the world have been notably slim. However, we now know that the picture is set to open in US & Canadian theatres in IMAX on December 8th.

The film sees a returning roster of Studio Ghibli’s favourite contributors with a theme song written by Kenshi Yonezu, and a score from Joe Hisaishi, who has worked on other Studio Ghibli projects including Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.

Miyazaki wrote the script alongside Genzaburô Yoshino who is receiving his first ever registered writing credit for his work on the project.

You can check out the trailer below.