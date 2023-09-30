The one book Harrison Ford recommends over any other: “It’s about not trying to live forever”









Known for his roles in legendary films like Indiana Jones and Star Wars, Harrison Ford has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on cinematic history. Yet, beyond his on-screen charisma and memorable performances, Ford has shown an appreciation for the world of literature, often brought to life on the big screen. It’s intriguing to explore whether some of these literary works that inspired his films could be among his favourite books.

Ford has starred in several films that are adaptations of beloved books, from Agent Deckhard in Ridley Scott’s seminal cyberpunk sci-fi Blade Runner to the sensational Peter Weir adaptation of Paul Theroux’s 1981 novel of the same name, cited by Ford as his favourite role, which saw Ford as an idealistic and slightly delusional father who brings his family to the Amazon jungle and subsequently plunges them all into madness.

Then, in his later career, Ford starred in the hugely popular sci-fi romp Ender’s Game, based on the novel by Orson Scott Card. With all of these literary adaptations under his belt, you might think that one of Ford’s favourite books was one he had worked on. As it turns out, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In a candid Tumblr AMA session for Entertainment Weekly, Ford was asked, “Do you have any book recommendations?” His response? “Yes. Being Mortal by Atul Gawande. It’s about not trying to live forever.”

Penned by Atul Gawande, a renowned surgeon, writer, and public health researcher, the book delves into the complex and often uncomfortable subject of mortality within the context of modern healthcare. Being Mortal serves as a thought-provoking exploration of how our healthcare system approaches ageing, illness, and end-of-life care. One of its central themes challenges the prevailing mindset that views ageing and mortality as problems to be solved.

Gawande advocates for a more compassionate and patient-centred approach to healthcare – particularly in the later stages of life. His story is enriched by poignant stories and experiences from his own medical practice, which illustrate the profound impact that a compassionate, people-based and more holistic approach can have on individuals and their families.

Released in 2014, the book underscores the idea that quality of life should be prioritized over sheer quantity, urging us to consider what truly matters when confronting the inevitability of death. Ford’s endorsement of Being Mortal provides us with a glimpse into his contemplative side, and, considering his recent turning of 81, it’s easy to understand why such a philosophy might resonate so strongly with him.

In a world that often fixates on prolonging life at any cost, Ford’s choice highlights the importance of acknowledging the limitations of medicine and embracing the natural course of life with dignity and grace. Atul Gawande’s book reminds us that, while our society may fear mortality, there’s profound wisdom in acknowledging it – and approaching it with humanity and understanding.