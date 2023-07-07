The Bob Marley song that “really happened”









It wasn’t uncommon for Bob Marley to talk about real life. There wasn’t much room for fantasy in Jamaica in the 1960s and ’70s – the conflict between political parties had led to a number of assassinations. Marley knew this all too well: he himself was the victim of an attempted assassination just days before the Smile Jamaica Concert meant to quell political unrest and violence.

Marley’s message was one of peace. Throughout his work, Marley preached reconciliation and understanding, specifically when it came to Afrocenturism and Rastafarian expansion. Marley liked to utilise relatively simple language in order to make his message universal, and no song has a message quite so universal as ‘Three Little Birds’. With a chorus promising that “every little thing is gonna be alright”, the Exodus album cut eventually became one of Marley’s signature songs, especially after his death in 1981.

“That really happened,” Marley told Sounds magazine about the song. “That’s where I get my inspiration.” “It was just amazing how he put the words for ‘Three Little Birds’ together in a flow,” close friend Tony Gilbert told Vivien Goldman, author of The Book of Exodus: The Making and Meaning of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Album of the Century. “Bob got inspired by a lot of things around him, he observed life. I remember the three little birds. They were pretty birds, canaries, who would come by the windowsill at Hope Road.”

While the inspiration might have come from actual birds outside of Marley’s doorstep, ‘Three Little Birds’ would come to most commonly represent the trio of backing vocalists that accompanied The Wailers on tour and in the studio: The I Threes. The connection isn’t hard to grasp – “Three little birds pitched by my doorstep / Singing sweet songs of melodies pure and true”.

“After the song was written, Bob would always refer to us as the Three Little Birds,” I Threes singer Marcia Griffiths remembered in The Book of Exodus. “After a show, there would be an encore, sometimes people even wanted us to go back onstage four times. Bob would still want to go back and he would say, ‘What is my Three Little Birds saying?'”

“‘Three Little Birds’ was our song, officially for I-Three,” Griffiths remembered. “It was more or less expressing how we all came together, when he says, ‘Rise up this morning, smile with the rising sun.’ We loved it. Even when we were recording it, we knew that it was our song.”

Check out ‘Three Little Birds’ down below.