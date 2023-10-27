The Bob Dylan song Michael Stipe has “always wanted to cover”









Bob Dylan is an artist whose magnificence is challenging to explain with words alone. For over 60 years, the singer-songwriter has been in the public eye and chronicled life through artistry. His line of work is a form of catharsis for Dylan, and millions across the globe have lived vicariously through his unflinchingly honest lyricism.

Dylan single-handedly changed how songwriters approached their line of work, with his presence still felt across popular music today. It’s considerably more challenging to find an artist who hasn’t been touched by his work than somebody who worships his discography. Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe falls into the latter category and considers Dylan an inspiration.

Stipe spoke about his love of Dylan when the legendary musician turned 60. At this stage, the former Traveling Wilbury was already one of the most iconic figures in music history, and he’d have been remembered in that vein even if he never sang another note. However, since this moment, he’s added more colourful chapters to his story, enhancing his legacy even further.

For the R.E.M. frontman, the most appealing facet of Dylan is how he’s managed to stay relevant for a lifetime without ever getting stale. Although the quality of his output has differed over the years, nobody could ever accuse the singer-songwriter of losing sight of his principles, even if they didn’t like everything he produced.

Speaking to MTV, Stipe remarked of Dylan: “There’s a really short list for me as a music fan [and] as a musician and songwriter of people who have had really long careers and maintained a sense of dignity and a really uncompromising approach to their work. It’s about keeping your eye on the ball.”

He continued: “Fame is great, power is great, money is great. Bob Dylan probably has all that. But the thing that has always kept him writing the stuff he writes is the music. That’s what it’s about. To me, he’s a huge star. I’ve met the man, too. He’s got the softest hands I’ve ever touched. ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ is one of the greatest songs ever written. I’ve always wanted to cover it. I sing it in the shower.”

‘Like A Rolling Stone’, released in 1965, is a track many artists, including The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix, have attempted to cover over the years. While they both added a unique flavour to Dylan’s creation, the original is a classic that will never be beaten. Although Stipe could undoubtedly do justice to the recording, even he would likely admit it wouldn’t be superior to Dylan’s version.

While Edie Sedgwick, who rose to prominence due to her connection with Andy Warhol, is the rumoured muse behind ‘Like A Rolling Stone’, the story told within the track is a masterclass in songwriting relevant to the lives of many.