The Black Keys won’t play Glastonbury again after “insulting” offer









American blues rockers The Black Keys won’t be playing at the Glastonbury Festival again after receiving an “insulting” offer from the organisers.

During a new interview with NME, drummer Patrick Carney was asked about the band’s potential plans for playing the festival this year. However, Carney shot down the idea and provided some insight as to why The Black Keys won’t be making the trip for 2023 or any time in the near future.

“We got an offer from Glastonbury that was so insulting, we’re never going to play the festival again,” Carney claimed. “We know it’s a big deal for people in the UK but the weight of what the festival is doesn’t translate to most Americans. We have no interest in playing it.”

The band’s current touring schedule has them in the UK at the same time as the festival, with the Friday and Sunday nights of Glastonbury bring left open for a potential appearance. However, after being given an offer that didn’t meet their expectations, it doesn’t look likely that The Black Keys will be returning to Glastonbury any time soon.

It’s uncertain whether The Black Keys declined the offer due to money, choice of stage, time slot, or other logistics involved. The band put out their most recent album, Dropout Boogie, in May of 2022.