The Black Keys to reissue 'El Camino' for 10th anniversary







In celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut album, El Camino, The Black Keys have announced that they will be releasing a deluxe reissue of their 2011 record, which was produced by Danger Mouse. The new release is due to drop on November 5th via Nonesuch.

The news follows the release of The Black Keys’ new album Delta Kream earlier in the year. The deluxe reissue of El Camino is comprised of 5xLP or 4xCDs with the remastered album, as well as an unreleased concert recording from the group’s show in Portland, Maine.

The reissue will also feature a BBC Radio 1 Zane Lowe session from 2012, a session recorded at the historic Electro-Vox studio in 2011, a poster, a photo book, a lithograph, and a car air freshener. In addition, a 3xLP version with the remastered album and live recording will also be available.

Originally released on December 6th 2011, El Camino cemented The Black Keys as one of the most invigorating rock duos since The White Stripes. With tracks like ‘Lonely Boy’ and ‘Gold On The Ceiling’, the album features many of the band’s biggest hits. The deluxe reissue is available for pre-order here.

In a trailer for the reissue, a man emerges from the Chevrolet El Camino that gave The Black Keys’ album its name. He is soon joined by two sequin-clad rollerskaters who eject handheld glitter cannon’s in celebration of the occasion. With ‘Lonely Boy’ providing the backing track, the mystery driver then jumps into a short dance routine that perfectly captures the energy of El Camino.

You can check out the tracklisting for the remastered deluxe reissue, concert, and session recordings below.

Remastered ‘El Camino’ album

‘Lonely Boy’ ‘Dead and Gone’ ‘Gold on the Ceiling’ ‘Little Black Submarines’ ‘Money Maker’ ‘Run Right Back’ ‘Sister’ ‘Hell of a Season’ ‘Stop Stop’ ‘Nova Baby’ ‘Mind Eraser’

Live in Portland, ME

‘Howlin’ for You’ ‘Next Girl’ ‘Run Right Back’ ‘Same Old Thing’ ‘Dead and Gone’ ‘Gold on the Ceiling’ ‘Thickfreakness’ ‘Girl Is On My Mind’ ‘I’ll Be Your Man / Your Touch’ ‘Little Black Submarines’ ‘Money Maker’ ‘Strange Times’ ‘Chop and Change’ ‘Nova Baby’ ‘Ten Cent Pistol’ ‘Tighten Up’ ‘Lonely Boy’ ‘Everlasting Light’ ‘She’s Long Gone’ ‘I Got Mine’

Zane Lowe BBC Radio 1 Session

‘Howlin’ for You’ ‘Next Girl’ ‘Gold on the Ceiling’ ‘Thickfreakness’ ‘I’ll Be Your Man’ ‘Your Touch’ ‘Little Black Submarines’ ‘Dead and Gone’ ‘Tighten Up’ ‘Lonely Boy’ ‘I Got Mine’

Electro Vox Session

‘Dead and Gone’ ‘Gold on the Ceiling’ ‘Howlin’ for You’ ‘Lonely Boy’ ‘Money Maker’ ‘Next Girl’ ‘Run Right Back’ ‘Sister’ ‘Tighten Up’

