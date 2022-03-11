The Black Keys drop groovy new single 'Wild Child'









The Black Keys - Wild Child' 7.3

American rock duo The Black Keys have released their new song, ‘Wild Child’. The first single from the band’s upcoming album Dropout Boogie is an incredibly funky number with an earworm of a riff and chorus to boot and makes a strong claim for being their best release since the days of El Camino back in 2011. Understandably, the hot new single has got fans excited for the new record, which is set for release on May 13th.

The band, made up of frontman and guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, wrote the new album entirely in the studio, and the majority of the album is first takes in what is a testament to their position as veterans of the game.

“That’s always been the beauty of the thing Pat and I do – it’s instant,” Auerbach explained in a press release. “We’ve never really had to work at it. Whenever we’d get together, we’d just make music, you know? We didn’t know what we were going to do, but we’d just do it and it would sound cool. It’s the natural chemistry Pat and I have. Being in a band this long is a testament to that. It was a real gift that we were given. I mean, the odds of being plopped down a block-and-a-half from each other in Akron, Ohio — it just seems crazy.”

After the band had strung the “initial” ideas for the album together, the band invited a host of legends to help them bring the album to life. These include ZZ Top icon Billy Gibbons, Greg Cartwright and Angelo Petraglia. Cartwright and Petraglia can be heard on the swaggering ‘Wild Child’.

“Living in Nashville and making records here has opened both of our minds to that experience a little bit more,” Auerbach said elsewhere. “I knew Pat would love working with both of these guys, so we decided we’d give it a shot. It was the first time we’d ever really done that. It was fun as hell. We just sat around a table with acoustic guitars and worked out a song ahead of time.”

“The cool thing with Greg,” Carney appended, “is that he wants to approach stuff with a story in mind — there’s a plot, almost.”

The Black Keys are one of the most prolific bands on the planet, and Dropout Boogie arrives less than a year after their collection of blues covers, Delta Kream, hit shelves. Interestingly, the band’s upcoming record comes out one day before the 20th anniversary of their debut, The Big Come Up.

It’s set to be a great year for The Black Keys, and this summer, they will be embarking on a lengthy tour in support of the new record.

Listen to ‘Wild Child’ below.