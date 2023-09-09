The Big Indie Playlist: This week’s best new music









This is how the tides turn with The Big Indie Playlist: some weeks it’s a real true-blue representation of the new music around the world of indie rock. Other weeks, it’s just a bunch of the best new music from all across the music world. Sometimes this is an “indie” playlist, sometimes it’s not. Is that confusing? A little bit, but it’s hopefully not totally off base.

Besides, we’ve got enough indie music this week to justify that tag. We’ve also had some stellar albums, including the bittersweet final chapter in the Sparklehorse saga. Bird Machine comes more than a decade after Mark Linkous shuffled off this mortal coil, and it’s a triumph of his sorely missed talent. Other efforts from Coach Party, James Blake, and Courtney Barnett have also shared some solid efforts.

If you want to check out more of the best of the new albums, you can check out our Alternative Album Chart, which is stocked full of goodies just waiting to be discovered. Otherwise, if you’re looking for a quick fix, we’ve got you covered with the best new singles of the week.

From Jolie Holland to Hotline TNT to Bry Webb and Marika Hackman, there is once more a smorgasbord of surprises from the music world and a few emerging talents to boot. Here are all the best singles from the week of September 8th. You can check them all out in a playlist at the foot of the piece, too.

The best new songs this week:

The best new folk songs

Joni Mitchell – ‘Like Veils Said Lorraine’: OK, yeah, there’s no world where Joni Mitchell would ever be considered an indie artist. ‘Like Veils Said Lorraine’ isn’t even a new song: it was originally recorded during the early sessions for 1972’s For The Roses, which probably makes it the oldest song that will ever appear in a new music playlist. But who cares? It’s new Joni Mitchell, and it’s lovely, so shut up and enjoy it. (4.5/5)

Jolie Holland – ‘Highway 72’ (ft. Buck Meek): There’s something about Buck Meek that just screams “great indie folk song”. He’s been featured in this playlist a few times, both solo and with Big Thief, and his new team-up with Jolie Holland is another solid addition to their respective discographies. A true duet, ‘Highway 72’ is gentle and sun-kissed country folk perfection. (4/5)

Mary Lattimore – ‘Horses, Glossy on the Hill’: Hey, it’s another song that’s not really a folk song. This playlist is just going completely off the rails. But Mary Lattimore’s unique blend of classical music, baroque influences, and general weirdness fits closest with “folk”, and ‘Horses, Glossy on the Hill’ is a beautiful track that’s worth including here. So, I am once again asking you to shut up and enjoy it. (3.5/5)

The best new indie songs

Hotline TNT – ‘I Thought You’d Change’: Indie shoegaze wonders, thy name is Hotline TNT. For anyone who thinks that modern shoegazers can’t write love songs (or the opposite of love songs, in this case. Hate songs?), the upstart Brooklyn band presents ‘I Thought You’d Change’. A fully emotional powerhouse that wears its heart on its sleeve, ‘I Thought You’d Change’ is probably the best song yet from a great young group. (5/5)

Slaughter Beach, Dog – ‘Engine’: A wild eight-minute excursion worthy of Kurt Vile, Slaughter Beach, Dog hit a new sweet spot with ‘Engine’. The best part is that, unlike most eight-minute songs, you don’t need to be patient in order to enjoy ‘Engine’. Languid and unhurried, the track simply hums along in a hazy bliss, completely unbound by the world around it. (4/5)

Bry Webb – ‘Thunder Bay’: Just because I run this here list doesn’t mean that I’m the all-knowing indie tastemaker. The best part of doing this playlist every week is that I get to stumble onto new things as well. With all due respect, I had never heard of Canadian singer-songwriter Bry Webb before ‘Thunder Bay’ came across my desk. I’m certainly glad it did because now I’m falling headfirst into his material with Constantines. (4/5)

Worlds Greatest Dad – ‘KO’: Somewhere between the blurry lines of post-punk, pop punk, post-hardcore, and whatever the hell else catchy punk-adjacent music is being called, there lies World Greatest Dad. For anyone who likes Beach Bunny, Sebedoh, or Future Teens, ‘KO’ will surely make you a convert. (3.5/5)

The best new alternative and rock songs

Marika Hackman – ‘No Caffeine’: Any day is a good day to be dropping in on Marika Hackman, the British folk-centric singer-songwriter. Today is a good day for the weightier stuff, and ‘No Caffeine’ is close enough to indie rock that I’m shooting it over to the alternative part of the playlist. Now I want an herbal tea. Thanks, Marika. (4.5/5)

Church Girls – ‘Nightmare Nights’: Boy, do I love some nice doom-laden indie punk. The angrier the better, and few bands have sounded as lovely while being so pissed off as Church Girls. The Philly rockers are the definition of uncompromising, and ‘Nightmare Nights’ is no exception. Fully on the edge of combustion, ‘Nightmare Nights’ still shines with some killer pop hooks buried under the distortion. (4/5)

Chvrches – ‘Talking in My Sleep’: If you know me, and I’m glad you don’t, then you know that I’ve always had a soft spot for Chvrches. The Bones of What You Believe is still in heavy rotation for me, so any crumbs from that album’s making are going to be a-ok by me. ‘Talking in My Sleep’ rightfully didn’t make the cut, but it’s still a solid track on its own merits. (3.5/5)

Guppy – ‘Texting and Driving’: Cards fully on the table: I’ve ever been much of a Guppy fan. I can’t exactly say why, but I guess they just never hit the right nerve for me. That changed when I heard ‘Texting and Driving’, their latest single that made me laugh out loud. In a good way, it’s witty and whip-smart, so maybe it’s time to try and give Guppy another go. (3/5)