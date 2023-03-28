The Beths release new song ‘Watching The Credits’









A few months after releasing their most recent record Expert in a Dying Field, The Beths have shared a new song, entitled ‘Watching The Credits’. The New Zealand band are also set to tour this year with The National, Death Cab for Cutie, and The Postal Service.

The song began life as another tune left over from the sessions for Dying Field. When writing the material, singer Elizabeth Stokes explained that the track stemmed from her distant relationship with movies, telling Stereogum: “For a long time, I didn’t really like watching movies, but I did like learning about movies. I’d read the Wikipedia plot synopses instead of watching the movie”.

Stokes went on to say that the song was inspired by absorbing the work that goes into making movies and the proximity that it has to her life as a working musician. After absorbing said content, Stokes had talked about making this song but thinking that it didn’t fit on the final version of the album, later recalling, “We recorded it as part of the third album, but swapped it out last as it didn’t feel like it really fit”.

Also available today is The Beths’ appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Their tour starts on May 24th in Bristol and runs through late October.