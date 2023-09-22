The best-selling song in British history









For a song to connect with a single individual, it’s a magical achievement. However, some pieces of music have become part of the fabric of a country and helped bring tens of millions of people together during times ranging from sheer jubilation to the emotional pits of mourning, with the best-selling track in British history falling firmly into the latter.

Since his emergence into popular culture in the early 1970s, Elton John has been an ever-present figure in Britain. His songbook has soundtracked pivotal events, such as weddings and funerals, for large swathes of the population, who hold him in the highest regard. Now, his position in Britain is similar to an eccentric uncle, as is proved by the record-breaking number of viewers for a musical event that tuned in to watch his farewell at Glastonbury Festival.

A key moment in Elton’s relationship with Britain came in 1997 following the tragic death of Princess Diana in a road accident in the French capital. The nation and wider world were united in their mourning, with the eyes of the globe turning to the United Kingdom as 2.5 billion people reportedly watched her funeral.

During the ceremony, Elton took to the stage and performed a reworked version of his tearjerking hit ‘Candle In The Wind’. Originally, Bernie Taupin wrote the song about the fateful tale of Marilyn Monroe, and Elton felt it was also fitting to describe the short life of Diana.

The decision to change the lyric from ‘Goodbye Norma Jeane’ to ‘Goodbye England’s Rose’ in ‘Candle In The Wind 97’ upset many who believed it was re-writing the song’s history. However, when released as a double A-side along with ‘Something About The Way You Look Tonight’, the country rushed out to buy the charity single in their droves.

As the proceeds from the song went toward charities supported by the late Diana, perhaps this was a further incentive for the British public to purchase ‘Candle In The Wind 97’. In total, the release has been purchased over 4,900,000 times, which is over a million more sales than its nearest competitor, Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’

Although some criticised ‘Candle In The Wind 97’, Taupin defended it by stating: “As regards that remake, I’m not really sure what to make of it. I did it because EJ asked me to, and I felt good enough. I don’t know why it seems to bend a lot of people out of shape, which is rather peculiar if you consider the outcome. I mean, it’s a bit uncharitable.”

“After all, it raised, I think, something like $14million for the Princess trust,” he added. “And then my original handwritten lyrics fetched like a further half million at auction for the LA Children’s Hospital. So, you know, I guess my conscience is clean. Hey, I guess if you hear anything enough, it’s going to get up your nose. But at the same time, in this case, I think it might be in your best interest to hold your breath and cut it some slack”.

Watch Elton John perform ‘Candle In The Wind 97’ at Princess Diana’s funeral below.