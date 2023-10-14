The Beatles song that Brian Wilson thought was hilarious









In the middle of the 1960s, The Beatles and The Beach Boys were already in a fierce battle for the charts. Although both bands played nice with each other on the touring circuit, Brian Wilson always wanted to push his band of surfers one step further, using the Fab Four as a template for how to expand the palette of popular music. Wilson loved to hear whatever sonic adventure The Beatles would do next, however, he admitted to being in hysterics when listening to one of their masterpieces.

The beginning of the musical rivalry can be traced back to the album Rubber Soul. After embracing the sonic aesthetics of the time throughout their early career, The Beatles decided to go against the grain with Rubber Soul, making an album that could hold up as a work of art rather than just a standard collection of songs.

Upon first listening, Wilson was shell-shocked by what the band had created, especially when he heard the subtle influences from his band seeping into their sound. Wanting to make an album that could equal Rubber Soul, Wilson would spend months creating what would become Pet Sounds, which changed the game for rock music worldwide.

Utilising the power of California’s finest studio musicians, Wilson turned every one of his emotional dreams into a reality, with John Lennon and Paul McCartney becoming enamoured with songs like ‘God Only Knows’. Looking to lob the ball right back at Wilson, McCartney decided to make an album even more daring once the band quit the road, turning in Sgt Peppers a few months later.

Kicking off The Summer of Love, Sgt Peppers would become one of the most celebrated albums of the decade, with Wilson thinking that it was one of the finest albums ever conceived. While he may have been deeply moved by the delicate strings on ‘She’s Leaving Home’, one of the group’s more psychedelic cuts stuck with him as funny.

Framed as an imaginary band, McCartney would write different songs with a narrative touch to them, one of which was ‘Lovely Rita’. Telling the story of a lonely man who goes on an uneventful date with a meter maid, most of the lyrics pale in comparison to the backing track, featuring guitars soaked in reverb and a strange finale including McCartney’s vocal slowly raising in pitch before the entire song crashes out.

When talking about his first time hearing it, Wilson thought the production was inspired, recalling, “I had a sneak preview of Sgt. Pepper when Paul came to visit me in 1967 and ‘Lovely Rita’ made me laugh my head off. I love the way it comes floating in. The bassline is great, and the lyrics are kind of funny too”.

Even though most laughter towards music can be derogatory, the only sentiment that can be brought out of ‘Lovely Rita’ is pure joy, with McCartney oozing charm from the first line he sings. While Wilson may not have been able to equal The Beatles’ cultural milestone, the sonic innovations on a song like ‘Lovely Rita’ couldn’t have happened without Wilson inspiring the band to take more chances with their music.