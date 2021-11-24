The Beatles share new clip from Peter Jackson's 'Get Back' documentary









With the day for The Beatles: Get Back premiere fast approaching, the team behind the ‘Fab Four’ have taken to sharing a rare exclusive clip of the band performing.

Get Back, will finally be arriving on the streaming platform Disney + on November 25th. Meanwhile the second, and third parts will drop on the 26th, and 27th respectively.

Originally, the project was due to be released last year, but the pandemic slowed down the process. Director Peter Jackson promised last December when he shared the first teaser for the series that it would be arriving in 2021, and he’s stayed true to his word with the three-part series arriving on the streaming service next month.

Get Back features previously unseen footage from the band’s Let It Be Sessions which famously culminated in their iconic performance atop the Apple Records headquarters in London.

The Lord Of The Rings director used 55 hours of unreleased videos of the band from that tumultuous year in 1969, filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. He also had access to over 140 minutes worth of unheard audio from those same sessions.

In amongst that mountain of footage is a few gems from the iconic rooftop session with Billy Preston in tow, including the sensational live take of the track ‘Get Back’ which you can watch below. I don’t know if it is just excitement, but you’d be hard pushed to say the anthem has ever sounded better.

The rooftop performance at Apple Records on January 30th, 1969, will be joined by footage of inner-band squabbles, revealing insights and copious amounts of smoking according to director Peter Jackson.

Check out the clip below.