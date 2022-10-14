The Beatles share new video for 'Taxman'









The Beatles have shared an official video for ‘Taxman’ directed by Danny Sangra. The single is the first track from the newly remixed and the expanded special edition of Revolver – set for release on October 28th.

‘Taxman’ was recorded between April and May 1966. Penned by George Harrison, the song was intended as an attack on the top rate of income tax introduced by Harold Wilson’s Labour government, otherwise known as the ‘super-rich’ tax rate. It also just so happens to include a wink to the Batman TV theme tune. What’s not to love?

Infused with elements of James Brown’s 1966 hit, ‘I Got You’, Lee Dorsey’s ‘Get Out Of My Life Woman’ and The Spencer Davis Group’s ‘Somebody Help Me’, ‘Taxman’ evolved over the course of about 24 hours, with McCartney offering up a thrilling guitar solo in the studio. And yet, it still emerged as one of the starkest tracks on Revolver and serves as a brilliant opener for one of The Beatles’ most cohesive albums.

Revolver marked a huge shift in The Beatle’s ethos. It helped usher in a new age of experimental, avant-garde production and was essential to their creative evolution. Today, it remains many Beatles fans’ favourite record by The Fab Four. Now, you can fall in love with Revolver all over again with this newly expanded and re-mixed Special Edition. The album is available from October 28th, 2022, with 5CD and 4LP Super Deluxe Box Sets available, as well as 2CD Deluxe, Picturedisc 1LP, 1CD, download and streaming options.

The album features new Stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes by Giles Martin. You’ll also find previously unreleased session recordings and demos. The Super Deluxe CD and vinyl sets also include a new book featuring a forward by Paul McCartney. Check out the video below.