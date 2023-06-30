The Beatles music video banned by the BBC









Pop music was irrevocably changed when The Beatles burst onto the scene in the early 1960s, sporting mop-top haircuts and matching outfits. The Fab Four’s meteoric rise was an entirely new phenomenon, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a musician that doesn’t cite those four lovable Liverpudlians as a vital influence.

After a few years of making fun pop hits, amassing a huge following of teenage fans so intense that the term Beatlemania was coined, the band began experimenting with a broader range of genres and influences. Proving their musical prowess, they released Rubber Soul in 1965, incorporating instruments like the sitar and fuzz bass, providing an entirely refreshing take on the pop sound. Along with their 1966 album Revolver, these albums cemented The Beatles as one of the main acts to introduce non-Western influences into mainstream pop.

With mature lyricism and refined identities, The Beatles were on top of their game – they were nearly untouchable. The sentiment was echoed by fans, critics and the members themselves, with John Lennon declaring his controversial statement, “We’re more popular than Jesus now,” in 1966. The following year, The Beatles released their best-selling record, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, a concept album that saw the band fully lean into their psychedelic influences.

After the album’s completion, The Beatles continued writing and recording, leading to the emergence of ‘Hello, Goodbye’, which was released alongside ‘I Am The Walrus’ in November 1967. Talking to Disc magazine, Paul McCartney explained the meaning behind the song. “The answer to everything is simple. It’s a song about everything and nothing,” he said. “If you have black, you have to have white. That’s the amazing thing about life.”

Despite the song reaching number one in the UK and the US, the BBC eventually banned the music video for ‘Hello, Goodbye’. A promotional video was made for the song where the band pretended to play their instruments and sing, set to air on Top of the Pops. However, it was against the Musicians’ Union to mime in videos at the time, as this would trick viewers into thinking the performance was live. The Beatles attempted to ignore this rule, but when they realised that the song’s viola was not played in the video, they had to take alternative measures.

As a result, the band recorded a mono mix of the song without the viola, which was edited over the music video. Yet, it was mainly McCartney’s poor lip-syncing skills that exposed The Beatles’ fraudulence, and the video was subsequently banned from the BBC. According to the Beatles Bible, the official reasoning given for its ban was that “a minor portion of the film contravened the Musicians’ Union regulations concerning miming on television”.

Sadly, The Beatles couldn’t air the video for ‘Hello, Goodbye’ on the BBC, but that didn’t prevent it from becoming a commercial success. The BBC banned various songs by The Beatles during their tenure, including ‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’ and ‘Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite’, but that didn’t stop them from remaining the biggest band in the world.