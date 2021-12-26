The mesmerising isolated tracks of The Beatles song 'Day Tripper'









We here at Far Out have unapologetically been getting a ton of joy out of isolated tracks these days. Spend a few seconds on our website and you’ll be sure to find an iconic isolated guitar, bass, drum, or vocal part from rock and roll history that has only been made more grandiose with some extra attention.

The truth is that we’re just as fascinated by these tracks as you are. Having heard these songs hundreds upon hundreds of times before, suddenly having a melody or a riff taken out of context gives you a fresh new perspective on it. Whether you’re looking to dissect a specific tone, figure out a complicated rhythm, or just want to hear a killer piece of history in all its glory, isolated tracks more often than not reveal new sides to familiar material.

Case in point: the main guitar riff from The Beatles ultimate early-psychedelic hit ‘Day Tripper’. Even if you haven’t heard ‘Day Tripper’ in a while, you can still recall that famous riff. It catches your ear straight out of the gate, and it keeps your attention for the length of the track.

Even on my most stringent listens over the years, I never realised just how much of the song is just the riff. It’s really testament to Lennon’s composing ability to come up with a riff that never grates, even as it gets played ad infinitum over the course of about three minutes. I also never comprehended that there was a guitar solo going on during the bridge: the cascading and ever-escalating vocals were always what grabbed my attention.

Ringo Starr’s lightning fast tom fills are also worthy of their own shout outs. Starr’s flair for the flashy fills were all over the band’s catalogue at this point, whether it was on ‘Rain’ or ‘She Said She Said’. He was simply working on another level, and the amount of energy he brings to the bridge by switching from snare to hi hat to crash cymbal is just perfect.

Paul McCartney has also audibly switched over to using his Rickenbacker 4001S by this point. The rounder and more heavily mid-range tone would become McCartney’s signature sound on the rest of The Beatles catalogue, apart from a brief period during the sessions for Let It Be when McCartney switched back to his Hofner. These are the kinds of things that make isolated tracks so great: you can find out information that would have gotten within the mix otherwise.

Check out the isolated tracks for ‘Day Tripper’ down below.