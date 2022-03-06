Revisiting the moment The Beatles teamed up with Cilla Black, 1962









In 1962, as The Beatles began to make a name for themselves in Liverpool, they were handed an audition by major label Decca Records to which the group rocked up and performed ‘Love of The Loved’.

The track, which was a mainstay of The Quarrymen’s live setlist of the time and proved popular with their then cult following, was mainly written by Paul McCartney but is now classed as part of the extensive Lennon–McCartney songwriting partnership.

The band, who regarded ‘Love of The Loved’ as one of their strongest tracks at the time, surprisingly decided to never officially release the track having signed their record deal and instead handed the material over to their fellow Liverpudlian Cilla Black who used it to kickstart her career.

With production by George Martin, Cilla Black released the song as her debut single and it peaked at number 30 in the charts. “I’d heard the song many times in the Cavern and I was ever so disappointed when I got into the studio and heard this jazzy brass sound,” Black once said. “Paul did the same thing with ‘It’s For You’ later on. He sounded great on the demo he gave me and then turned it into a jazz waltz by the time I came to record it. Still, I can’t complain because both records were successful for me in the end even if they weren’t number ones.”

The origins of the song are thought to date back to 1959 when McCartney wrote the song on his acoustic guitar, about his then-girlfriend, while walking home at night time. While the band never officially released ‘Love of The Loved’, it did appear as part of I Saw Her Standing There, a bootleg compilation album.

Below, enjoy versions by both Cilla Black and The Beatles and let us know which one you prefer.

