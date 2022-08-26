The Beatles album that gave Roger Waters permission to freak out









Roger Waters’ horizons were expanded enormously by The Beatles, a band who soundtracked his formative years as a student. The Fab Four showed him that anything was possible through music and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was particularly pivotal in opening his eyes.

The record arrived at Waters during a pivotal time – when Pink Floyd were in the studio cooking up their debut album – and it inspired the group considerably. Even though the inspiration isn’t immediately evident, it filled Waters with the confidence to push himself and defy conventions with Floyd.

During this period in his life, Waters was like a sponge regarding musical knowledge and absorbed everything he could, a factor that he used to improve his artistry. Fortunately for the musician, he was one of the first people in the world to hear a snippet of Sgt. Pepper’s, as Pink Floyd were also working out of Abbey Road Studios and getting a close-up look at The Beatles developing a seminal masterpiece.

It was a dream come true for Waters to work in such close proximity to his musical heroes. After getting a sneak preview, the Pink Floyd man couldn’t wait to get his hands on the record, but nothing could prepare him for the treat that waited in-store.

“When I was at college, I would listen to The Beatles. When they made Sgt. Pepper’s in ’67, we were in the same studio making our first record,” he told Howard Stern in 2012. “I remember when it came out, pulling the Zephyr Ford into a layby and listening to the whole thing, just sitting there with my mouth hanging open going ‘Wow, this is so complete and accomplished and whatever.”

He continued: “But it also was more than that. It had a ton of ideas and a ton of narrative in it. I feel more than any other record, it was the record that gave me and my generation permission to branch out and do whatever we want to. If they can do it, we can do it. We don’t need ‘Tin Pan Alley’ anymore, and we can write our own stuff. It changed everything. They instigated their own revolution because obviously when they started over, it was all ‘Please, Please Me’ and whatever.”

Sgt. Pepper’s was a game-changing record and a lesson in reinvention. Rather than being an assortment of songs collated on an LP, Pepper’s had a narrative thread and needed to be listened to in its entirety to be fully appreciated. It introduced the idea of concept albums, the perfect mechanism for Pink Floyd to shine and a vehicle they took to new heights on The Wall.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.