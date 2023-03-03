‘All I Want to Do’: The Beach Boys song featuring the sound of Dennis Wilson having sex 









The Beach Boys redefined what you could put to tape with the ground-breaking Pet Sounds in 1966—three years later they were navigating the alternate meaning of that statement by getting raunchy in the studio for their 1969 album track ‘All I Want to Do’. Released as the B-side to ‘I Can Hear Music’, you could be forgiven for thinking that the flipside of that record should be called ‘I Can Hear Meg Ryan’.

That being said, you can’t say you weren’t warned by the sun-loving gang as the album notes for 20/20 clearly state: “Production Note: Turn up the volume on the fade for a brief X-rated surprise.” And there you have it, the sounds of intercourse so forced that you get the visceral, immersive impression that you’re listening to two people acutely aware that they are in a recording studio.

For all this snippet of lovemaking is fleeting – as many women might add, ‘fittingly so’ – it comes with a tangled backstory. You see, while The Beach Boys might have initially stood aside the stream of counterculture rockers and their wild antics as a rather more wholesome gang, they soon wanted to wade in on the liberated zeitgeist. This led them into the world of California’s LSD scene and some of the shady characters therein.

In April 1968, our groaning Lothario, Dennis Wilson, was simply cruising along a sunny Malibu street when he was thumbed down by two female hitchhikers. The names, Patricia Krenwinkel and Ella Jo Bailey, might be known to some of the many true crime fanatics these days as they were associates of Charles Manson. Wilson, of course, was unaware at the time.

It wasn’t until he spotted the same duo hitchhiking once again a few days later that he would first hear the name Manson. “I told [the girls] about our involvement with the Maharishi,” Wilson explained to the Record Mirror, “and they told me they too had a guru, a guy named Charlie [Manson] who’d recently come out of jail after 12 years.”

That glaring red flag was soon on Wilson’s doorstep when he returned from a recording session. The diminutive 5ft 6in criminal was waiting on Wilson’s driveway, meanwhile, inside the house, a dozen members of ‘The Family’ cavorted. This was, strangely, a welcome that Wilson seemed rather pleased with—it embodied the liberated edge that The Beach Boys had been searching for.

Thusly, he struck up a friendship with Manson—retaining just enough of a cautious approach. As he coyly told the Record Mirror in a piece controversially titled ‘I Live With 17 Girls’, “I don’t know why I’m telling you all this.” Nevertheless, he did divulge that the two shared a creative kinship that he couldn’t deny: “When I met [Charlie] I found he had great musical ideas. We’re writing together now. He’s dumb, in some ways, but I accept his approach and have [learned] from him.”

The pair would often trade tracks and record with each other. This is why many believe that when Wilson finished up producing ‘All I Want to Do’ and figured it was missing a few vital groans, that it was actually a member of the Manson family who he provided them with. Thus, it might only be a snippet of audio, but it is representative of a pivotal moment in the odd journey of The Beach Boys.

While Brain Wilson’s venture into spiritualism when he filled his entire apartment with sand might have produced masterpieces like ‘God Only Knows’, as they ventured further into the Maharishi movement, they were pulled into the dark side of counterculture and it came at a great cost. For Dennis Wilson this was reflected in both ways, “No, if anything, they’re supporting me. I had all the rich status symbols,” he said at the time of his financial support of the Family before their grisly crimes came to the fore. “Then I woke up, gave away 50 to 60 percent of my money. Now I live in one small room, with one candle, and I’m happy, finding myself.” He might not bemoan that monetary loss, but he certainly regrets the dark association.