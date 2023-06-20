The BBC’s Huw Stephens picks 10 great Glastonbury Festival performances









“It’s been tough on the cows,” the Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis once said; for everyone else it has been manna from heaven. Whether you’re attending or not, the event has become a fixture of millions of music fan’s yearly calendar.

Noel Gallagher symbolised the tenets that give it a timeless appeal when he commented: “It is the only festival in the world, in the truest sense of the word, I’ve done them all, they’re all big gigs in fields, sponsored by tech companies. This is the only one where it’s a festival of the arts.” Now, over 50 years in, it remains a cultural carnival that represents an idealised bohemia.

Over the years, it has seen just about anyone who is anyone take the stage—and quite a few nobodies too. It is this dynamism and inclusivity that makes the festival what it is, a true celebration of culture in all of its guises. While the headliners – Arctic Monkeys, Guns ‘N Roses and Elton John – might draw the headlines, the sights to see stretch far beyond the main stage.

The BBC’s coverage is now also an essential part of the festival’s make-up. This year, Huw Stephens will be at the helm on presenting duties, so with that in mind we asked him to pick up his favourite moments from years gone by. As we join him at Worthy Farm, we’re all hoping that there are some new additions to the list this time next year.

Huw Stephens’ 10 great Glastonbury performances:

Stevie Wonder – Living for the City (2010)

Stephens: “This was 2010, and Stevie was headlining the Pyramid Stage. He played these extraordinary songs, and he brought out Michael Eavis and we all sang Happy Birthday to him.”

PJ Harvey – Let England Shake (2016)

Stephens: “It was 2016, the day of the Brexit referendum vote results. She played a remarkable set.”

Christine and the Queens – Tilted (2016)

Stephens: “He played early on the Other Stage, it was raining and seeing this played live, the choreography in a drizzle was very emotional.”

Beyoncé- Crazy in Love (2011)

Stephens: “It was 2011, and Beyoncé’s Pyramid Stage performance was a really special moment. She opened with this. The expectation and excitement erupted when she started with this classic.”

David Bowie – Life on Mars (2000)

Stephens: “My first time at Glastonbury was 2000, and seeing David Bowie play this will stay with me forever. I feel very lucky to have seen him, and at Glastonbury.”

The Avalanches – Since I Left You (2022)

Stephens: “I had a few hours to myself that coincided with these Australian producers DJ’ing on the Park Stage. It was pure joy, a wonderful blending of their magical back catalogue.”

Coldplay – Yellow (2002)

Stephens: “They headlined in 2002, very early on in their story, and I remember getting right to the front of the Pyramid Stage when they played ‘Yellow’. We were all very proud, which we still are when our favourite artists play anywhere at Glastonbury.”

Adwaith – Eto (2022)

Stephens: “In 2022 this brilliant Carmarthen band played the BBC Music Introducing Stage. The tent was full, and they were stunning. Loyle Carner, George Ezra, there are so many memories from the Introducing stage over the years.”

Burt Bacharach – What the World Needs Now is Love (2015)

Stephens: “I admire greatly how Glastonbury advocate for peace and this performance fit in to the Festival’s message. He has so many hits he would play medleys of his songs, he has so many!”

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott – Good as Gold (Stupid as Mud) (2022)

Stephens: “I chose this from 2022 because I saw them play and I’m a big fan of Paul Heaton’s previous bands, and they were great on the Acoustic Stage. It’s a nod to the Pilton Mud that’s the finest in the world.”

Huw Stephens will present from Glastonbury, on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC iPlayer, as part of the BBC’s coverage of the festival 21st – 25th June.