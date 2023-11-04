The band who inspired Phil Collins to become a musician

While Phil Collins has a well-publicised distant relationship with Paul McCartney, his adoration for the work of The Beatles is strong enough to withstand personal problems. The Fab Four have been a constant in his life since adolescence and provided him with the courage to devote his life to making music, leading to the formation of Genesis.

Collins was an early starter at learning how to play the drums, an instrument he first picked up as a five-year-old. However, at that stage, it was nothing more than a hobby, and he was too young to dream about becoming a professional musician. Then, The Beatles emerged, and suddenly, Collins had a clear vision of what he wanted to do with his life.

Notably, as a teenager, Collins made a cameo in The Beatles film Hard Day’s Night. In the movie, where the band plays exaggerated versions of themselves, the Fab Four play a concert, and Collins was fortunate enough to be in the audience for the filming.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016, Collins revealed that he was cut from the final cut of the film, which he attributed to his lack of screaming. He recalled: “Thirty years later, I was asked to narrate a documentary about the movie. I got to go through the outtakes. So I found a guy wearing a pin tie that looked just like me, sitting completely still. I remember thinking, ‘For crying out loud. Will you stop screaming? Let’s listen to the music!'”

Additionally, during an interview in 1993 with the BBC, Collins was tasked with picking a series of his favourite songs, which unsurprisingly included a cut from The Beatles. While introducing ‘All My Loving’ from their second album With The Beatles, Collins discussed his long-lasting affection for the band and why they changed his life.

Collins remarked: “Well, no collection would be complete without one or two Beatles records. I mean, The Beatles were the reason I’m in this business. Really although I’ve been playing the drums since I was five, it was The Beatles that suddenly gave a purpose. This, I think, sums up that early-mid ’60’s feeling from me when I was in school, really loving it.”

After falling in love with The Beatles, Collins applied his drumming talent to a band. Before that moment, he was more interested in pursuing a career in acting, which had led to his appearance in Hard Day’s Night, but music had begun to become his main passion and the only thing he wanted to do with his life.

Tragically, Collins faced another Beatles-related blow as a session musician in 1970. He was recruited to play the congas on the George Harrison solo song ‘Art of Dying’, but in a cruel twist of fate, Collins’ contribution was again omitted from the final product. Yet, despite those two ill-fated incidents, his love of The Beatles remains.