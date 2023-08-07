The Armed share new single ‘Liar 2’









American indie punks The Armed have returned with a brand new single, ‘Liar 2’.

The new track is the band’s latest preview of their upcoming fifth studio album, Perfect Saviors. The Armed have already dropped the singles ‘Sport of Form’ and ‘Everything’s Glitter’ to preview the LP, the former of which starred Iggy Pop in the accompanying music video.

“We tend to be drawn to juxtaposition and trying to make disparate things fit in new ways to discover some novel aesthetic resonance or emotional response,” bandleader Tony Wolski explained in a statement. “Some push and pull”.

“This is a dancey, happy track about being in the deepest pits of despair and giving way to lies and delusion as your only means of survival,” Wolski added. “It is a chocolate cake full of broken glass — the sonics of the track itself, seemingly in denial of the lyrical content.”

‘Liar 2’ is a sequel of sorts to the band’s 2010 song ‘Liar’. Perfect Saviors represents the first new album since The Armed released their breakthrough LP, Ultrapop, back in 2021.

“Predictable primal dangers have given way to newer social ones. And the result is a world that is confounding and terrifying — but ultimately still beautiful,” Wolski said in describing the new album. “We hope this record is exactly all of that, too. Perfect Saviors is our completely unironic, sincere effort to create the biggest, greatest rock album of the 21st century.”

Check out ‘Liar 2’ down below. Perfect Saviors is set for an August 25th release.