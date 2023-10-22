The anime that influenced Michael B Jordan on ‘Creed III’









In recent years, few actors have experienced such a meteoric rise as Michael B Jordan. Emerging from smaller roles, Jordan soon found himself headlining major productions, with films like Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, and the Creed series showcasing his versatility and range. These roles not only made him a household name but also established his credentials as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Jordan’s rise in the film industry culminated in his involvement in the Creed series, a contemporary extension of the beloved Rocky universe, which saw him evolve from leading actor to producer. The first Creed film, released in 2015, reintroduced audiences to the world of boxing through the eyes of Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky’s former rival and friend, Apollo Creed. Creed II expanded upon this narrative, confronting Adonis with the son of Ivan Drago, the man responsible for his father’s death.

The most recent instalment, Creed III, was released earlier this year – Far Out said it bore “all the hallmarks of an excellent boxing movie.” At the start, Creed stands unmatched, enjoying professional success and a fulfilling personal life. However, the past comes knocking when Damian, an old friend and once-promising boxer, returns after a stint in jail, seeking redemption in the ring. Their ensuing clash becomes less about boxing and more about a deeply personal confrontation. Adonis faces a tough decision: risk everything to take on Damian, a man with nothing left to lose.

However, in a recent appearance on Le Vidéo Club, Jordan revealed an unexpected influence behind the making of Creed III. The actor drew inspiration from an anime series, Hajime no Ippo, centred on the boxing world. Praising the main hero, Ippo Makunouchi, Jordan said, “This is the guy, you know. I watch this one a lot. Part of this inspired a lot of those things from Creed III.”

The series features meticulously animated boxing matches and provides deep insights into the techniques and strategies of the sport. Specifically referencing certain moves, Jordan added, “The boxing, even [Mike] Tyson, the Dempsey Roll – they were things I snuck in there [the movie] a little bit, you know. This is a great one; I could watch it over and over and over – all the seasons.”

For those unfamiliar, Hajime no Ippo is a long-running manga and anime series that chronicles the journey of Ippo Makunouchi, a timid high school student who discovers a passion for boxing. The series delves deep into boxers’ physical and psychological challenges, utilising classic anime tropes of melodrama and levelling up to make it an intriguing watch, even for those not typically drawn to sports-based content.

Jordan also expressed his fondness for another popular anime series, Naruto, which follows the saga of a young ninja hoping to become the leader of his village. However, given Naruto‘s supernatural and fantastical elements, including a legendary nine-tailed fox spirit, one might safely assume that its influence on a grounded boxing film like Creed III was likely minimal.