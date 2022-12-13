The Anchoress granted stalking protection order against Mansun’s Paul Draper









Catherine Anne Davies, who performed under the alias The Anchoress, has been granted a stalking protection order against former Britpop frontman Paul Draper of Mansun’s fame. Draper has denied the allegations.

Davies and Draper worked with each other on the former Mansun star’s first solo album. It was shortly around this time in 2017 that they began a relationship with each other that ended a year later.

During this period, the pair worked with each other quite extensively. Davies initially invited Draper to sing on her 2016 album Confessions of a Romance Novelist. Thereafter, she helped to launch Draper’s post-Britpop solo career by co-writing songs for his 2017 record, Spooky Action.

However, since the break-up, Draper has been accused of consistently sending unwanted “abusive and sexually orientated” messages to Davies and her manager, Sean Adams. This has been described by legal representatives as a “sustained campaign”.

Ultimately, in a 116-page report, it was concluded that Draper had “carried out acts associated with staking” and that his behaviour “poses a risk” to the safety of others. Thus, a stalking protection order has been issued while the case awaits court in May 2023.

Draper, who is due to tour in March, has denied the allegations and claims that there was “significant background” behind any contact that he made with Davies or her management.

