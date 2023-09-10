The Alternative Album Chart: the best new indie albums this week









For the past few weeks, the alternative scene has proved why they earned that title in the first place. While the pop charts have been stuffed with different variations on the same songs, new releases from Jeff Rosenstock and Hozier have helped keep the charts interesting, putting up singles that sound like they’re not just from a different genre…but another galaxy entirely. As we break into the end of the third quarter, artists like Sparklehorse and Courtney Barnett have been showing up with one great tune after another.

Although the past few weeks have had various degrees of decent albums between them, the latest lineup of releases has been among the strongest that the charts have seen in a while. With autumn soon on the horizon, a handful of these albums are a perfect way to ease listeners into what the rest of the year has to offer.

Outside of the fantastic returns from artists like Sparklehorse and James Blake, indie stalwarts like Courtney Barnett and Coach Party have kept things interesting, containing introspective sentiments and a fair bit of melody to keep listeners on their toes. Although the songs might be tuneful at the start, the lyrics behind them are where fans get to see the artists’ true back pages.

While we sit and wait for what the rest of 2023 holds in store, these albums have more than enough replay value to keep listeners on their toes. The year is far from out, but given what the week offered up, any other new releases are bound to have some stiff competition.

The best new indie and alternative albums this week:

Bird Machine – Sparklehorse – 5/5

After Linkous’ death, it was up to his brother Matt and sister-in-law Melissa to assemble the material that became Bird Machine. How they managed to put together songs about dead drunks in the snow (‘Evening Star Supercharger’), passing into the great beyond (‘Hello Lord’) and the random cruelty of life (‘Chaos of the Universe’) is anyone’s guess. That being said, Bird Machine doesn’t sound like a funeral.

If this is really the last of what Sparklehorse will give to the world, then Linkous can rest easy knowing that he crafted a truly brilliant final statement. Matt and Melissa Linkous have assembled Bird Machine not just with love and care, but also with a true artist’s vision. The lingering notes of ‘Stay’ are some that will resonate and haunt in equal measure for a good long while. For an artist with as much depth as Mark Linkous, nothing else could be more appropriate. (Words: Tyler Golsen)

Killjoy – Coach Party – 4/5

Isle of Wight’s four-piece Coach Party have driven a tired genre to new heights on KILLJOY. Liberated by the energy that comes from the tight playing and bold, almost-blues-infused rhythm section, KILLJOY seems happy to abide by its title for a second and look at dowerness with clear-eyed reflection.

Its weaker moments chart romance, and its best, unspeakable frustration and rage, only makes the LP more intriguing. Needling guitars and brilliant builds shape the entire album, a spirited, frank collection of songs that will thrill indie fans. Off the back of a Glastonbury set and a spell supporting Queens Of The Stone Age, Coach Party are going from strength to strength, and this gritty album is clearly a sign of brilliant things to come. (Words: Poppy Burton)

End of the Day – Courtney Barnett – 3.5/5

Minimal and understated, End Of The Day steps away from Barnett’s usual rough indie rock sound and blunt lyricism. Instead, it provides space for personal contemplation and reflection through ambient, instrumental soundscapes, with brief sonic glimpses of the bold Barnett we’ve come to know and love.

End Of The Day achieves an entirely different goal from the rest of her output. Presented without lyrics that chart her own experiences or the accompanying visuals of the documentary, it’s a blank page for listeners to paste their own thoughts and feelings onto, leaving space for a more personal form of contemplation. (Words: Elle Palmer)

Hit Parade – Róisín Murphy – 3.5/5

On Hit Parade, Murphy and Koze work with contradictions and dichotomies, moving between artificial instruments and autotune alongside classic guitars and Murphy’s soulful voice. Moreover, the album blends playfulness and seriousness, with the singer adding lighthearted interludes throughout, in which she puts on an overly American accent. These moments allow the album to remain high-spirited as Murphy touches on heavier topics, such as death, illness and crumbling relationships. However, these snippets are slightly grating, and it’s easy to imagine the listener hitting ‘skip’ on them upon returning to the record.

The musician has created a distinctive world full of unusual textures and vocal modulations, indulging in life’s great contradictions, which she explores both musically and lyrically. From the disorientating opener ‘Tell Me What Not To Do’ to the bouncy coolness of ‘Can’t Replicate’, Hit Parade exists in its own mystical realm. However, at its core, the record is Murphy at her most human and vulnerable. (Words: Aimee Ferrier)

Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake – 3/5

Following years of refining his signature blend of immersive electronica and heartfelt lyricism, this LP marks a return for the musician to the era when he released dance tracks through esteemed labels like Hessle Audio and R&S. It showcases the singer fully embracing the culture that captured his heart during his late adolescence.

Despite its broader innovative appeal, Playing Robots Into Heaven occasionally veers into a deliberately undefined direction that may come across as somewhat distant. However, the moments of clarity and strength within the album undeniably affirm Blake’s standing as a pioneering artist in the field. (Words: Kelly Scanlon)

Sea of Mirror/Holy Joe – The Coral – 2.5/5

There’s an endlessly frustrating prospect attached to The Coral. The group has flashes of genius, which suggest they are standing on the precipice of greatness, yet, for some reason or another, they can never seem to take the fateful plunge. This time, the band gave themselves two separate cracks at delivering such a fall with Sea of Mirrors and Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show.

If you’re a longstanding Coral fan, then floating through the mists of time as the band soundtrack your every move is likely to be a bonus. These albums are not without their moments of joyful brilliance or saccharine sweetness., but we’re just waiting for The Coral to find their way and finally reach their destination. (Words: Jack Whatley)