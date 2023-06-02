The album Bruce Springsteen called “invaluable music history”









Sometimes, a record accidentally worms its way into an individual’s life and changes the direction of their being. This peculiar route to music influenced Bruce Springsteen in 1978, shortly after he’d emerged as a global superstar and felt like a master of his craft. Then, one album altered everything, making him understand songwriting in a whole new light.

While Springsteen has regularly hailed his discovery of The Beatles as a life-changing moment, they were impossible to avoid. Almost every person of his age were captivated by hearing the Fab Four on the airwaves and subsequently inspired to form bands of their own, each person transfixed by the same set of songs. For Springsteen, his love affair with The Beatles made him grow an appetite to play music, but it wasn’t the end of his journey of discovery.

During his appearance on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs, Springsteen recalled first hearing ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ and the earth-shattering impact it had on him. He recalled: “This was another song that changed the course of my life. It was a very raucous-sounding record when it came out of the radio. It really was the song that inspired me to play rock and roll music — to get a small band and start doing some small gigs around town. It was life-changing. It’s still a beautiful record.”

Years later, Springsteen made an equally important musical discovery in Hank Williams. The New Jersey native still doesn’t know why he found himself attracted to Williams’ greatest hits album in the record store, but something inside him gravitated towards the LP. Although the content of the record didn’t immediately hook him in, as time grew on, Springsteen became obsessed.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about buying Williams’ greatest hits, which opened his eyes to a whole new world, Springsteen said: “It would have been 1978. I went out and bought a Hank Williams greatest hits, played it on my little stereo in Aspbury(?) Park over and over again. I don’t remember what made me go out to buy Hank Williams’ greatest hits because it took me quite a while before I recognised it as being an invaluable piece of music history”.

Meanwhile, in his autobiography Born To Run, Springsteen cited Williams as one of the most important musical findings of his life. He wrote: “I began to find some inspiration in the working-class blues of the Animals, pop hits like the Easybeats’ ‘Friday On My Mind,’ and the country music I’d so long ignored. Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie: here was music that emotionally described a life I recognised, my life, the life of my family and neighbours.”

‘The Boss’ continued: “Here was where I wanted to make my stand musically and search for my own questions and answers. I didn’t want out. I wanted in. I didn’t want to erase, escape, forget, or reject. I wanted to understand.”

Listen to ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ by Hank Williams below.