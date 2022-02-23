The Afghan Whigs share ‘I’ll Make You See God’, their first single in five years









The Afghan Whigs - 'I'll Make You See God' Reader Rating 0 Votes 0 7

Veteran rockers The Afghan Whigs have made their triumphant return with a brand new single, ‘I’ll Make You See God’, their first release since 2017. Released via Royal Cream/BG, the new single features on the forthcoming Playstation game Gran Turismo, which arrives on March 4th.

This high octane piece of psych-infused rock sees The Afgan Whigs embark on a near five-minute freakout of epic proportions. With its carnal drum track, cavernous bass, and soaring, fuzz-driven guitar lines, ”I’ll Make You See God’ feels like falling from a great height with a smile spread from cheek to cheek.

Speaking about the new single, frontman Greg Dulli said: “That’s one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done. It was written and performed on sheer adrenalin.”

This new single is Afghan Whigs’ first release since the death of their guitarist, Dave Rosser, back in 2017. Rosser died aged 50 following a battle with cancer. The band broke the news over Facebook, writing: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, brother and inspiration,” they continued. “Thank you to all who kept him in their hearts. He is forever in ours”.

Rosser’s colon cancer was declared inoperable in 2016. Shortly afterwards, The Afghan Whigs unveiled two support shows in the US, during which they performed their celebrated Black Love album in its entirety. At the time, Dulli said: “Dave Rosser has been my close friend and bandmate for over a decade now. By doing these shows for him we hope to ease any financial stress he may face as he pursues treatment to combat his illness.”

With the help of new guitarist Christopher Thorn, The Afghan Whigs – (comprised of frontman/guitarist Greg Dulli, bassist John Curley, multi-instrumentalist Rick Nelson, and drummer Patrick Keeler) will embark on a short tour of the US, beginning May 11th.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Afghan Whigs Tour Dates:

May 2022

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

12 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

13 – Orlando, FL – The Social

14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

17 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

18 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

20 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls Theatre

25 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg