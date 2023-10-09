The actor who starred in the most movies in a single year 









Hollywood has varying frequencies of on-screen appearances by actors. A meticulous approach towards picking roles is evident in the career of most, with your standard Hollywood titan such as, say, Meryl Streep, appearing at most in one or two films a year. Then you have those like Daniel Day-Lewis, who embrace years-long intervals between their on-screen performances, orchestrating a career with notable scarcity, which nonetheless builds up a level of mystery, quality, or rareness.

And then you have someone like Christopher Lee: a beacon of multifaceted talent and unparalleled professional stamina, Lee illuminated a strikingly contrasting path within his personal and extensive cinematic journey. Though many, particularly younger audiences, will associate his visage with the sagacious yet dark Saruman in The Lord of the Rings and the suave Sith Count Dooku in Star Wars, exploring his abundant filmography paints a picture of a man dedicated to working – including one mind-blowing year that boasted double-digit credits.

A remarkable highlight from Lee’s expansive career occurred in 1970 when the actor achieved a feat no other actor has. In a single year, Lee starred in ten theatrical features. One notable feature from this prolific year was The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Billy Wilder. Lee, playing Mycroft Holmes, shared the screen with Robert Stephens, who portrayed the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes. This film explored the relationship between the Holmes brothers, embedded in a mysteriously unfolding plot involving a Belgian woman, an ill-fated affair, and secret government workings.

In a stark departure into the realms of horror, Peter Sasdy’s Taste the Blood of Dracula witnessed Lee return to the enthralling role of Count Dracula, which followed the journey of three Englishmen and their encounter with the iconic resurrected vampire. Simultaneously, Scars of Dracula, under the directorial vision of Roy Ward Baker, presented yet another layer to the Dracula saga.

This time, Lee’s embodiment of the notorious Count unleashes a torrent of terror upon a village, with Paul, portrayed by Christopher Matthews, engaging in a perilous journey to rescue his brother from Dracula’s clutches. A good year for Dracula fans, indeed.

That same year, he starred in the British Scream and Scream Again, a fragmented sci-fi horror that followed the murderous consequences of a mad scientist’s experiments in creating superhuman ‘composites’. This time, Lee portrayed Dr Fremont, a UK Government officer who helps unravel the murky conspiracy and bring the villain to justice. Based on Peter Saxon’s 1967 novel The Disorientated Man, the movie marked the second pairing of actors Lee and Peter Cushing with director Gordon Hessler, following the prior year’s Gothic horror, The Oblong Box.

By the end of 1970, ten films featuring Lee had graced the cinema screens, with the complete list including Scream and Scream Again, Umbracle, The Bloody Judge, Count Dracula, Taste The Blood Of Dracula, One More Time, Julius Caesar, Eugenie, The Private Life Of Sherlock Holmes and Scars Of Dracula.