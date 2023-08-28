The actor Taika Waititi says “makes American cinema great”









One of modern cinema’s favourite directors, Taika Waititi, is undeniably a force to be reckoned with in the filmmaking sphere. The New Zealand-born director, known for his ability to infuse his movies with a unique blend of humour and heart, gained international recognition after his uproarious 2014 comedy What We Do in the Shadows before becoming a household name after taking the reins of the Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok in 2017.

Waititi’s helming of the project was widely seen as a rejuvenation for both the character and Marvel at large, proving that Thor could be more than a blonde plank of wood and demonstrating that the studio had space to allow more singular directors to flex their specific creative vision within the Marvel universe. It was a film that brimmed with Waititi’s signature quirks, setting it apart from its franchise predecessors. However, while Thor: Ragnarok displayed classic Waititi flourishes seen in his previous films, like Hunt for the Wilderpeople, one specific film from the 1980s influenced it – particularly its leading man.

During his appearance on Konbini’s Vidéo Club, a series where actors and filmmakers are invited to wander around a film library, choose titles that resonate with them and explain what they like about the movie, Waititi enthusiastically held up a copy of Big Trouble in Little China, pointing at the actor’s face adorning the DVD cover and declaring: “Kurt Russell is what makes American cinema great.”

For many, Kurt Russell is an established part of cinema history. However, younger audiences may wonder who he is – and what about him would prompt such high praise from a director like Waititi? Rising to fame as a young actor in the 1970s and 1980s, Russell was the definitive face of the genre movie until the end of the 20th century, at which point, then-up-and-coming actors like Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio took the mantle. For many older filmmakers, however, Russell still represented the pinnacle of leading men in American movies.

After regularly appearing as a child on ABC’s 1960s western series, The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, Russell got his big break in the form of a contract with Disney, which saw him play the role of Dexter Riley in three sci-fi comedy feature films from the late 60s into the 1970s. By the time he reached the 1980s, he was one of the most sought-after actors, and iconic director John Carpenter took a particular liking to him, casting him in genre classics like 1981’s Escape from New York, the masterful sci-fi horror The Thing a year later – and Big Trouble in Little China, in 1986.

His portrayal of Jack Burton in this kung-fu comedy mash-up won audiences all over for his bravado, wit, and undeniable charm. As it turns out, it’s this same spirit that Waititi acknowledged as a major inspiration, noting, “In fact, one of the big inspirations for Thor: Ragnarok was this film, Big Trouble in Little China. We loved the fun nature of that character [Jack Burton], and that’s something we wanted to try and emulate in Thor, with Chris’ character.”

Waititi isn’t alone. Famous auteur Quentin Tarantino also had such a deep-seated passion for Russell as an actor that he tried for several projects to get the actor on board, finally succeeding with 2007’s Death Proof. Since then, he’s appeared in The Hateful Eight and as a cameo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Having never met the actor, Waititi said: “I don’t think I need to meet him. But I want you guys to know. This is the guy.“