The actor Denzel Washington would “do anything for”









In Hollywood, Denzel Washington stands as one of the most decorated and respected actors of his generation. Throughout his illustrious career, he has collaborated with a veritable who’s who of the industry. From Spike Lee to Tony Scott, from Antoine Fuqua to Ridley Scott; the list is both impressive and expansive.

With such high-profile collaborations, one might imagine Denzel surrounded by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s elite at every turn. Yet, a closer look reveals quite the opposite. In a 2002 interview with Playboy magazine, Washington stated his thoughts on Hollywood’s star-studded events, admitting, “I don’t go in for that at all. I’m not at the events, hugging and kissing. It’s not my style.”

He even echoed the wise words of the legendary Sidney Poitier: “If they see you for free all week, they won’t pay to see you on the weekend.” Basically, to have longevity in the movie business, you need a certain aura of mystery. Denzel’s stance was clear: “I’m selling the movie; I’m not selling me.” Yet there’s one movie premiere he didn’t have to attend, yet he admits that he did anyway: Erin Brockovich. And the reason? “Julia Roberts asked me. I would do anything for her.”

This robust bond between the two megastars traces back to their collaboration on The Pelican Brief, a film that, while commercially successful, was not without its controversies. When asked how he got the role, Washington’s answer was simple: “I got to ride the Julia machine. Julia’s a moneymaking machine.”

However, his casting in the movie was not universally acclaimed. Commenting on the whispers surrounding his casting, Denzel shared, “It was a surprise, let’s just say, to all involved, that Julia and [director] Alan Pakula wanted me to play the part. People were not overjoyed.” He may have been referring to the reported displeasure of John Grisham, the author of the novel the movie’s based on, who allegedly tried to veto Washington’s involvement. Although the actor met Grisham once, he maintains a diplomatic stance, claiming to be unsure whether there’s truth to the rumour or not.

Despite the undercurrents of tension, one relationship that remained steadfast was that between Washington and Roberts. Their bond, forged amidst the challenges of Hollywood politics, is one of mutual respect and admiration. As Denzel puts it, Julia is “smart, witty, funny,” and has a vulnerable facet to her that makes him feel protective. Recalling a trip to the Bahamas with their partners, Denzel painted a picture of simplicity and genuine connection away from the glare of the paparazzi.

“No bodyguards. We just sat around the pool,” he reminisced. For him, Roberts isn’t just another Hollywood megastar. She’s genuine, she’s real, and she’s someone he’d stand by. The rapport and camaraderie between them are evident. As Washington summarised with genuine affection, “She’s regular. She’s my kind of girl.”