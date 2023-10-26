The actor Aubrey Plaza calls her “number one”









As Queen of the deadpan, Aubrey Plaza stands out as a singular talent. With her signature dry wit and impeccable comedic timing, she carved a niche for herself in the early years of her career with roles in shows like Parks and Recreation. But Plaza’s ambitions didn’t stop at acting, and she’s further expanded her horizon over the years.

By the 2020s, Plaza has also started taking on producer roles, most recently for the movies Emily the Criminal and Spin Me Round. However, her most notable acting feat undoubtedly came with her recent performance in the highly acclaimed series The White Lotus – its second season, aired last year, only solidified her standing in the industry as someone who could deftly walk the line of comedy and drama.

As Plaza’s star rose, so did insights into her creative mind. Unlike many in the industry, she is a bonafide cinephile, considering herself as much of a “film student” as a star, drawing inspiration from many sources spanning different eras and genres. But while her influences are vast, when it comes to classic Hollywood, Plaza holds one legendary figure in unparalleled esteem – a star whose luminosity has remained undimmed through the decades.

Plaza’s unfettered love is for none other than the iconic Judy Garland. Speaking to the Academy Awards’ editorial outlet, A.frame, where she picked five favourite movies, she immediately led with a Garland vehicle, A Star Is Born. Plaza gushed: “Judy Garland is my number one, and the 1954 version of that movie — with Judy and James Mason — is one of my all-time favourite movies ever.”

Before Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s excellent contemporary version, there was the 1954 iteration of A Star Is Born – a poignant and classical tale of love, ambition, and the personal costs of fame. For Plaza, Garland’s impact goes beyond just one film: “Becoming obsessed with Judy at a young age and doing a real deep dive into all of her films in my formative years had a really big impact on me.”

One of the most iconic female actors of the 20th century, Garland was catapulted to fame with The Wizard of Oz in 1939. Despite reigning the silver screen for decades, her life was famously plagued with addiction, abuse and tragedy. For Plaza, she was nothing short of a national treasure. Plaza further emphasised: “I continue to think that she’s one of the most talented people that’s ever come out of this country.”

Despite stating that she “loved all of her films,” which encompasses Garland’s 34-title catalogue and 30-year career, this one epic musical drama left an indelible mark on her. “A Star Is Born is one of the movies that made me want to be an actor from a young age.” It may seem like an odd connection, but we have Garland to thank for the gift that is Plaza on our screens.