The actor Alan Rickman called “effortless and spellbinding”









We lost a British institution when Alan Rickman died in 2016. The acclaimed actor had been gracing our screens for over 30 years, with his first ever movie role being, incredulously, the villainous German Hans Gruber in 1988’s Die Hard. Ever the thespian, Rickman’s love for performing on stage continued throughout his career, but his richly languid and distinct voice proved irresistible for Hollywood directors and producers.

For millions worldwide, however, it will be his stint on the silver screen he’s most remembered for. Not for his dreamy turn in Anthony Minghella’s 1990 romantic comedy Truly, Madly, Deeply, nor for the self-deprecating and lovesick author in Richard Curtis’ 2004 classic, Love, Actually. No – for better or for worse, Rickman will be immortalised as the live-action rendition of Severus Snape, potions master and general antagonist to Harry Potter.

Neither Rickman nor the filmmakers could have ever imagined just how important the character of Snape would become when they were making Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001. Even JK Rowling, who at that time had only just finished the Goblet of Fire book, may not have been entirely aware of what a pivotal part in the world he would play. Still, as lovers of the books and the movies, we can’t imagine a better casting than Rickman as Snape, and by the time the film series had ended in 2011, he had won the world over.

Besides Rickman, the Harry Potter film franchise boasted the creme de la creme of British acting talent, and it was one of these icons that he shared the screen with that he would call “effortless and spellbinding”. That actor was the great Michael Gambon, who also sadly passed not too long ago, and whose Harry Potter character had a similar trajectory and evolution in scale to that of Snape’s: Hogwarts’ headmaster, Professor Dumbledore.

Gambon had a unique challenge when entering the franchise; he joined two movies later for 2004’s The Prisoner of Azkaban, taking over the role from Richard Harris, who had died in 2002. Despite these obstacles, Gambon made an indelible mark on the franchise and character, and like Rickman, his role in the Harry Potter universe will live on for many decades to come. Rickman greatly appreciated him, as revealed by his post-humously released diaries, which The Guardian published.

Writing on March 10th, 2010 (19 days before his last ever scene was shot on Harry Potter), Rickman describes an “all day” period of shooting between him and “Michael G” that reveals a deep and profound admiration for the actor. “He’s vulnerable after his illness, and yesterday’s primer was no joke for him,” Rickman begins. “The lines are a real problem for him.” Referring to Gambon’s need for line assistance, he continues, “Technology helps and why not?”

“It’s never great when it’s just a memory loss – no relaxation, no freedom, no contact. I’d have boards and autocue everywhere,” he continues. However, Rickman makes it clear that once Gambon gets into the swing of things, he’s reminded of the actor’s sheer power and ability as a performer, saying, “And anyway – when he unleashes a bit of magnificence it’s effortless and spellbinding.”