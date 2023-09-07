The action film Keanu Reeves called an “awesome fight movie”









When it comes to badass action on screen, no actor is more legendary than Keanu Reeves. From gun-fu madness in John Wick to dodging bullets in The Matrix, the man has carved out a pretty epic niche in the action scene. But even legends have their fanboy moments, and as it turns out, Reeves has a personal favourite in the action film department. And when Neo tells us to watch an “awesome fight movie”, you better believe we’re all ears.

Ever since the Wachowski’s welcomed Reeves into their cyberpunk, anime-inspired, profoundly philosophical yet thrillingly action-orientated Matrix franchise, the actor has since become passionately immersed in the world of all things guns, fists and high-speed motor vehicles. From the Chosen One destined to free humanity to the Baba Yaga himself, intent on racking up as high a body count as retrieving his beloved dog requires, few films in the 21st century have seen the actor not actively engaged in combat. Needless to say, he is the authority on good action cinema.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Keanu announced one of his favourites: “Let’s go to Fist of Legend. Yuen Woo-ping directing [choreography for] Jet Li. I was shown that film by the Wachowskis before shooting The Matrix, and that was like, ‘This is amazing’.” For those who haven’t caught Fist of Legend, here’s a lowdown. Directed by the martial arts maestro Yuen Woo-ping and starring the ever-impressive Jet Li, this 1994 movie is an electrifying revisit/homage to Bruce Lee’s 1972 classic, Fist of Fury.

But make no mistake – while it pays tribute, Fist of Legend brings its own singular kick. With Li showing off some jaw-dropping martial arts skills and flexibility and Woo-ping’s iconic direction, it’s an unforgettable entry into the genre. Set in the 1930s, our hero Chen Zhen (played by Li) returns home to Shanghai, only to discover some terrible news.

What follows is a mix of fierce fights, deep-rooted historical drama, and a quest for some good ol’ fashioned justice. Given Keanu’s work with the Wachowskis on The Matrix, it’s incredible to think that Fist of Legend played a part in inspiring the iconic bullet-dodging spectacle.

Both films share a deep respect for martial choreography, and there’s this certain vibe – where old-school fight cinema shakes hands with today’s high-tech special effects techniques. Riding the wave of enthusiasm, Keanu couldn’t help but rave more about his pick, saying, “The storytelling and the fights are what I really like.”

“It’s just good, hard, Yuen Woo-ping choreography; Jet Li’s awesome; there’s a lot of fighting…” Wrapping up his fanboy moment, Keanu summed up Fist of Legend in the best way possible: “A good, clean, awesome fight movie.” Well, there you have it, folks. Time to check it out? We reckon so.