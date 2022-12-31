The 7 moments that ruined 'Star Wars'









A pioneer in creative storytelling, visuals and word building, the Star Wars series is the mother of all movie franchises. This American space opera epic franchise is built from 12 films, nine divided into three trilogies accompanied by three spin-off films and numerous television series, comics, novels and video games.

George Lucas first brought the franchise to the big screen in 1977 with the release of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. This instalment presented a group of freedom fighters known as the Rebel Alliance, who plot to take down the tyrannical Galactic Empire through their latest weapon. Luke Skywalker finds himself caught in the conflict whilst trying to control his newfound power called The Force.

A groundbreaker in visuals and special effects, A New Hope became one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons through its accompanying series and spin-offs. The Star Wars franchise is treated as a holy text in the sci-fi genre and film culture as a whole, with a dedicated and passionate fanbase who uphold the series’s legacy through rewatches and other outlets such as cosplay.

However, this dedicated fanbase has been challenged and compromised with some additions to the franchise, especially the most recent ones. Some Star Wars films fall tremendously poor compared to the original trilogy in the Skywalker Saga, such as the constantly panned and critiqued Prequel Trilogy released during the late 1990s to early 2000s. Whether it be unlikeable and obnoxious characters or cheap cop-out plot gimmicks, here are seven scenes that ruined the magic and quality of Star Wars.

Seven terrible Star Wars moments

“Somehow, Palpatine returned” from Star Wars Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker (J.J Abrams, 2019)

As the third instalment in the Sequel Trilogy and the final addition to the nine-part Skywalker Saga, The Rise of Skywalker follows the Resistance’s final stand against Kylo Ren and the First Order. This film is the lowest-grossing instalment to the trilogy and the weakest due to its poor story and departure from the previous films’ themes.

The Rise of Skywalker hurt fans a lot, mainly through one scene that is supposed to be significant to the narrative, yet fans ridicule it as a coping mechanism for its distaste. Pilot Poe Dameron, played by Oscar Isaac, informs a group of resistance fighters that their biggest threat is back, even though he was allegedly killed in Return of the Jedi. The only explanation we are given for this sudden return is the painful and mocked line: “Somehow, Palpatine has returned”. There has not been a more disappointing and terrible plot cop-out since, especially one that insults its audiences as much via its cheapness.

Fireplace romance from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (George Lucas, 2002)

The second chronological feature in the Star Wars story follows Obi-Wan Kenobi’s investigation into an assassination attempt against Padmé. He then discovers a clone army working for the Republic, as Anakin Skywalker falls for Padmé. as the Clone Wars fester.

Universally panned for its poor dialogue and tedious attempt at a love story, Attack of the Clones has many clunky and painful moments fan force themselves through every rewatch. The most attacked scene involves Skywalker and Padmé sitting by a fireplace, where Skywalker confesses his love in the poorly written:

“From the moment I met you all those years ago, not a day has gone by when I haven’t thought of you. And now that I’m with you again, I’m in agony. The closer I get to you, the worse it gets. The thought of not being with you- I can’t breathe. I’m haunted by the kiss that you should never have given me. My heart is beating, hoping that the kiss will not become a scar. You are in my very soul, tormenting me. What can I do? I will do anything that you ask…” What’s meant to be a tender, beautiful, emotional moment is hated and attacked by fans with more passion than Skywalker exercises in the scene.

Boba Fett is struck down from Star Wars Episode V: Return of the Jedi (Richard Marquand, 1983)

Return of the Jedi is the third instalment in the original trilogy and narrates Luke Skywalker, now a Rebel Knight, attempting to retrieve his father, Darth Vader, from the Dark Side as the Empire build another Death Star.

This film featured fan favourite Boba Fett, a feared bounty hunter, meeting his demise in the most ridiculous and unfitting manner. During the fight sequence above the Sarlacc, Fett tries to shoot Luke, only to be interrupted by a confused Han Solo, who accidentally knocks into Boba’s jetpack, causing it to launch him up and into the Sarlacc. To have an intriguing and intimidating character be built up so much, with the potential for a great shoot-off between him and the other great characters dangling, only to be killed due to a trip, is rather disappointing.

Jar Jar Binks’s idea of a joke from Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (George Lucas, 1999)

The first in the Prequel Trilogy takes place 32 years before the original trilogy, where Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn trains his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi to help him protect Queen Padmé to uphold peace. They are joined by a young slave called Anakin Skywalker, who harbours a gift.

The Phantom Menace introduced Ja Ja Binks, a Gungan race member, much to the audience’s dismay. The character recieved intense hostile reception despite his purpose of creating comic relief, as he comes across as obnoxious and unnecessary. Every Binks scene can contribute to ruining Star Wars; however, one scene in this film takes the top spot. During the podrace, Jar Jar is farted on by an alien. It is just a brief moment, but it illustrates everything fans disliked about Jar Jar – that he is a cheap, unfunny clown catered exclusively to kids. It is also so far from the original films’ tones that it’s laughable.

Anakin’s dislike of sand from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (George Lucas, 2002)

Anakin Skywalker’s darker persona, Darth Vader, is a monumental contribution to pop culture, residing as one of the most iconic villains of all time with one of the most creative and recognised visual designs. However, his appearances in the Prequel Trilogy have received mixed responses, mostly due to Hayden Christensen’s performance. Lucas advises audiences to watch the films with his interpretation as them presenting “The Tragedy of Darth Vader”. However, too many painful moments in the trilogy negotiate too much sympathy.

One scene exercises Skywalker’s disastrous influence comes from Attack of the Clones, in which Skywalker and Padmé attempt to honour their love story during one of their meetings. Instead, Skywalker utters another clunky and awkward expression of love, this time comparing his love interest to something he hates.

“I don’t like sand. It’s course, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere,” he tells her. “Not like here. Here everything is soft and smooth.” The line is ridiculed and mocked 20 years on, exhibiting the Prequel Trilogy’s weak attempt at a blossoming romance and instead bringing the quality down.

Leia kisses Luke from Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (Irvin Kershner, 1980)

Possibly the strongest contender in the Star Wars franchise, The Empire Strikes Back is one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made, narrating the battle between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. It also has one of the greatest plot twists in cinema history, becoming one of the most quoted and infamous movie lines ever.

However, this cinematic masterpiece still has one flaw, with a brief scene that throws a spanner in the works. Princess Leia attempts to make Han Solo jealous by kissing Luke Skywalker, which seems harmless and just silly at first until the big reveal of Leia and Skywalker being siblings – twin siblings. This newfound information makes rewatches painful due to the unnerving nature of the kiss. This unsettling tone is elevated in Return of the Jedi, when Leia later brushes off Solo’s concern about her feelings for Skywalker by casually telling him, “It’s not like that. He’s my brother”, horrifying Solo.

“Nooooo” from Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (George Lucas, 2005)

The Jedi are scattered across the galaxy in a fight against the Separatists, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is tasked with defeating General Grievous in hopes of stopping the war. Emperor Palpatine manipulates Anakin Skywalker into joining the Dark Side, creating disastrous consequences.

Revenge of the Sith is the climactic and thrilling conclusion to the Prequel Trilogy that leads audiences into the familiar events of the original films, such as Anakin Skywalker’s fall from grace. However, what is supposed to be the powerful and emotional ending to Skywalker’s story and the beginning of Darth Vader’s instead reads as cheesy and over-the-top.

After Skywalker has his limbs severed and is badly burnt during a duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi, he is saved by Palpatine and enclosed in a black metal suit, becoming Darth Vader. Realising this, he lets out a hilarious and exaggerated “Nooooo!” in a cry that comes across as more awkward than agonising.