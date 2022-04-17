Exploring the 50 movies with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes









The mystical world of Rotten Tomatoes is somewhat confusing when you consider it, with its ‘certified fresh’ achievements, bright red tomatoes and green splats used to signify the best and worst films of cinema history.

Once at least five reviews are collated for a particular film, a ‘Tomatometer’ scale is posted that represents the percentage of positive reviews for a movie, with a positive review being anything over the midway score. Measuring the positive reviews against the negative ones, the website will calculate an overall score for the film, with anything over 60% denoting a positive ‘fresh’ score and anything below 60% being given a ‘rotten’ rating.

With apathy being something of a crime in the modern world, the platform has become a popular way of deciding what is ‘good’ and what is ‘bad’, with the best films of the year constantly vying for an elusive 100% rating, a dream that very few movies actually achieve. On the other hand, the 0% score, meaning every single critic who reviewed the film gave it a negative review, is more common than you think, with 50 movies claiming the unfortunate wooden spoon.

From unknown turkeys to surprisingly big-budget releases, the list of 50 films can be found below and includes such classic bad movies as Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2, as well as the Adam Sandler comedy The Ridiculous 6 released by Netflix in 2015.

The 50 lowest rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes

Megaforce (Hal Needham, 1982)

Staying Alive (Sylvester Stallone, 1983)

Bolero (John Derek, 1984)

The Slugger’s Wife (Hal Ashby, 1985)

American Anthem (Albert Magnoli, 1986)

Jaws: The Revenge (Joseph Sargent, 1987)

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (Jim Drake, 1987)

Mac and Me (Stewart Raffill, 1988)

Dream a Little Dream (Marc Rocco, 1989)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (Peter Bonerz, 1989)

Problem Child (Dennis Dugan, 1990)

Madhouse (Tom Ropelewski, 1990)

Highlander II: The Quickening (Russell Mulcahy, 1991)

Return to the Blue Lagoon (William A. Graham, 1991)

Look Who’s Talking Now (Tom Ropelewski, 1993)

Deadfall (Christopher Coppola, 1993)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (Keenen Ivory Wayans, 1994)

Wagons East! (Peter Markle, 1994)

Top Dog (Aaron Norris, 1995)

Jury Duty (John Fortenberry, 1995)

Ed (Bill Couturié, 1996)

Shadow Conspiracy (George P. Cosmatos, 1997)

3 Strikes (DJ Pooh, 2000)

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (Wych Kaosayananda, 2002)

Killing Me Softly (Kaige Chen, 2002)

Pinocchio (Roberto Benigni, 2002)

Merci Docteur Rey (Andrew Litvack, 2002)

National Lampoon’s Gold Diggers (Gary Preisler, 2003)

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (Bob Clark, 2004)

Constellation (Jordan Walker-Pearlman, 2005)

Karla (Joel Bender, 2006)

Scar (Jed Weintrob, 2007)

Redline (Andy Cheng, 2007)

One Missed Call (Eric Valette, 2008)

Homecoming (Morgan J. Freeman, 2009)

Transylmania (David Hillenbrand, Scott Hillenbrand, 2009)

Stolen (Anders Anderson, 2009)

The Nutcracker in 3D (Andrey Konchalovskiy, 2010)

Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (Tom Brady, 2011)

Dark Tide (John Stockwell, 2012)

A Thousand Words (Brian Robbins, 2012)

The Ridiculous 6 (Frank Coraci, 2015)

Cabin Fever (Travis Zariwny, 2016)

The Disappointments Room (D.J. Caruso, 2016)

Max Steel (Stewart Hendler, 2016)

Precious Cargo (Max Adams, 2016)

Stratton (Simon West, 2017)

Dark Crimes (Alexandros Avranas, 2018)

London Fields (Mathew Cullen, 2018)

Gotti (Kevin Connolly, 2018)