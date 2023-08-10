The 1975 asked to pay £2million or face legal action









Following Matty Healy’s onstage protest during a performance at Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes Festival (GVF) in July, The 1975 have now been asked to pay out a £2million fine. If the band refuses to pay the requested fine, they will face legal action in the UK.

The new development was confirmed by Future Sound Asia, the organising body behind the festival. Following the initial legal foray, the firm has addressed a seven-day Letter of Claim to the group requesting RM12.3million (£2,099,154.54) in damages.

The controversy began on July 21st when Healy launched an attack on the Malaysian government and the nation’s anti-LGBTQ laws during The 1975’s performance in the capital city. After the diatribe, Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald in an act of protest.

Shortly after, the set was cut short, and the authorities proceeded to cancel the remainder of the three-day festival. With two days of business lost, stakeholders, including performers and vendors, are readying legal action against Healy and The 1975. The band has now been banned from performing in Malaysia.

As of July 25th, 18 police reports had been filed in relation to the incident and Malaysian law firm Thomas Philip has revealed that it is readying a class action lawsuit. The action will name all four members of The 1975 and demand compensation for the losses incurred due to the incident.

Matthew Thomas Philip, the founder of the law firm, condemned the British band’s actions as a “deliberate, reckless act done knowing well [sic] of the consequences”.

“My view is that The 1975 must be held responsible and accountable for the losses suffered by the artists and vendors,” he added during a town hall meeting in the Hartamas area in Kuala Lumpur on July 25th.

Now, as first reported first in the Malay Mail, the legal representative for the event’s organisers, David Mathew from Steven Thiru & Sudhar Partnership, stated that a notice spanning seven days has been issued, bearing the start date of August 7th. Ostensibly, the band has until August 14th to settle the balance.

“In the letter, FSA has demanded that The 1975 admit their liability and also pay the sum of £2,099,154.54 (RM12,347,967.91) within seven days,” David Mathew told Malay Mail. “The Letter of Claim is written in accordance with the provisions of the English Practice Direction Pre-Action Conduct and Protocol, which are part of the English Civil Procedure Rules.”